Sweet Home Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Ever since its release on Netflix around the end of 2020, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sweet Home season 2. The apocalyptic k-drama series is rumored to return for a second season, following reports by the South Korean media.

Sweet Home is a South Korean television series based on post-apocalyptic events set in current times. The series is originally derived from the popular webtoon of the same name made by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. It is a Netflix original series that has gained major popularity since its release in 2020. With a 7.3 rating on IMDb, the show has amassed a great fan following and attention. Recently, K-dramas have been more globally recognized and watched than ever before, and this show is just one of the many that you would find being applauded by K-drama audiences. Many praise the show and describe it as having surpassed Netflix’s hit show, Stranger Things, which its fans claim is a thriller/horror masterpiece in today’s times.

Sweet Home Season 2 Cast

Even though Netflix has not officially confirmed which cast members can be expected to return for the second season, multiple reports suggest that the majority of the cast from the first season is set to return. The show’s lead actor, Song Kang, is allegedly in talks with the team to return for season 2; however, no confirmation has been made yet. Park Gyu-young, who plays the role of bassist Yoon Ji-soo and Lee Si-young, who played former firefighter Seo Yi-Kyung are both ready to return for season 2 as well. Furthermore, we expect Lee JinWook, Lee Dohyun, Go Min-Si, and Kim NamGee to reappear for the second season too.

How did season 1 end? And can we expect Sweet home season 2?

The first season of the series ended with multiple cliffhangers, and many questions were still left unanswered. Based on the first season’s finale, there have been multiple speculations about a second season of Sweet Home by fans around the world. Fans are eager to see where the plot leads them. In order to try and understand what we may expect to see in a possible upcoming season, we must review the ending of the first season of this show. If you still have not watched season 1, we advise that you stop right here as there may be major spoilers ahead.

The final episode included the survivors escaping the collapsing building and reaching safety camps. Around the end of the season’s finale, we see Sang-Wook passed out and surrounded by his own blood. In another location, Hyun-Su is passed out in a military truck, which is surprisingly being driven by Sang-Wook, who is shown to be completely unharmed.

Moreover, we see Myeong escaping in a military van after being defeated by Cha Hyun Soo. Since Myeong’s powers appear to be taking possession of other humans, it is very likely that he took possession of Sang-Wook’s body.

Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date

Neither Netflix nor any of the cast and crew of the series has released an official statement regarding the status of a second season. However, this has not stopped fans from playing detective and finding whatever bread crumbs they can on the internet that hint towards a new season.

Reports from back in July 2021 had suggested that filming for the second season would begin by the end of the year, but there have been no confirmations regarding this. Fans have, however, found posts on Instagram from Song Kang’s manager that hint that filming has started. One of the posts by his manager was captioned, “It has started,” while another post showed the picture of what may be the script of Sweet Home season 2. If we go according to the filming timeline of season 1, which took eight months to film, season 2 of Sweet Home can be expected to release on Netflix by the end of 2022.

Trailer

Allegedly, filming for the second season is currently under work and still in its initial phases. Hence, there is no news regarding the release date of the trailer for Sweet Home season 2. Since none of the cast members or the streaming platform itself have officially confirmed the possibility of season 2, it is highly likely that fans will have to wait a significant amount of time before a trailer or full season comes out.

Sweet Home Season 2 Renewal Status

The ending allows the show to be able to move on with several different outcomes and opens up the opportunity for the storyline and characters to go down many different paths. The show, however, stayed just as thrilling and capturing as always, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. What we wonder now is how this cliffhanger will be dealt with in the future. The existence of this ending and Sweet Home season 1 ending in a cliffhanger result in a great possibility of a second season. Taking into account all the information that we have gathered regarding the show, it is highly plausible that season 2 of Sweet Home is currently in the works. The show could potentially be available to stream by late 2022 or early 2023.

