The Wilds season 3 Expected Release Date on Amazon Prime Videos

With season 2 releasing on May 6, 2022, The Wilds season 3 is all viewers can think about. After all, the show ended at a point which has left fans all curious about what happens next.

Written by Sarah Streicher and produced by Guy J. Louthan, Lena Cordina and Honor Bryne, The Wilds first made its way to the audience back in December 2020 at a time when covid was at its peak and everyone was locked inside their homes. The show’s great storyline and blend of fiction, drama, and thriller won hearts and attracted viewers from all over the world. And just like that, the show got renewed for The Wilds season 2. But now even the second season has aired and it has managed to maintain the show’s fan base. So, what has Prime Video decided regarding the future of The Wilds season 3? Is the show cancelled? All such details have been mentioned below but remember there are several spoilers below.

The Wilds Season 3 Renewal Status

Amazon Studios still has to renew The Wilds for a third season. But we have our hopes high and hopefully, Amazon will very soon give fans the good news that they have all been waiting for.

This is because back when season 1 had been released, Amazon Prime renewed it for a second season within 8 days. Back then, the first season had also ended on a major cliffhanger just like season 2. This ensures that season 3 will also be renewed and quite soon as well if viewers give it the right amount of attention.

The Wilds Season 3 Release Date

Since season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, there is no official release date for it. But, if Prime Video renews the Amazon original show by the end of May or June, fans can expect to see the entire season 3 by late summer or early fall in 2023.

The Wilds Season 3 Cast Members

Well we don’t have an official cast list but we are sure cast members from the first and second season will be returning. As the show mainly does revolve around a specific group of girls and boys undergoing a psychological experiment.

From the girls group, be ready to see Sophia Ali stars as Fatin Jamdani and Shannon Barry as Dot Campbell. Also, Jenna Clause and Reign Edwards will be returning as Martha Blackburn and Rachel Reid respectively. Mia Healey will be returning to play the role of Shelby Goodkind and Helena Howard will be playing as Nora Reid. Erana James and Sarah Pidgeon will reprise their roles as Toni Shalifoe and Leah Rilke respectively. All of these actresses have been true to their characters and provided a spectacular performance on screen.

From the boys group we can expect to see Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia and Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka. Furthermore, Nicholas Coombe will take on the role of Josh Herbert. Charles Alexander and Miles Gutierrez-Riley will play the roles of Kirin O’Conner and Ivan Taylor respectively. Reed Shannon will return to make the upcoming season interesting as Scotty Simms. Season 3 will also include Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard. Alex Fitzalan and Helena Howard as Seth Novak and Nora will also make a comeback in The Wilds season 3.

We still don’t know if there will be any new additions yet. As soon as we find out about any new cast members, we will let you know.

The Wilds Season 3 Plot

Be ready for several new plot twists and jaw opening scenes. Because there is going to be a new phase in Gretchen’s psychology experiment and it is bound to blow your minds away. We don’t have any specific details about what this phase will consist of besides the fact that there will be a new group introduced.

But before this new group gets added, the first two groups will get to have a lot of new experiences. As they both will have to learn to survive together and manage things. Moreover, the wilds season 3 will also develop each character more as all the 14 people will adjust to their new surroundings.

In a recent interview Amy B Harris, the executive producer, spoke a little about season 3. She said:

“I’m very excited to see how these two groups, who have really coalesced in a very strong way, protecting one another, taking care of one another, fighting with one another, how when these two groups kind of smash together, the chemistry and the explosions that will possibly come from that are very exciting, and I’m really eager to explore.”

Harris also shared about what they are planning to do with both the groups by saying:

“And now we have 14 people to do that with, so it’s like ping-ponging, careening balls knocking against each other. We just get to explore character in such really deep, specific ways, and it’s exciting.”

Looking at how excited the executive producer is, we are sure the writers have lots of things up their sleeve that they are eager to share in the upcoming season. And whenever the official plot synopsis will be shared, we will let you know.

Where can I watch The Wilds?

Both seasons 1 and 2 are available to binge watch again and again on Prime Video. Season 3 will also be released on the same streaming platform.

Trailer

The official trailer for The Wilds season 3 isn’t here yet. And that’s because the fate of the upcoming season is still undecided. Hopefully, as soon as Amazon Prime gives the green light for a season 3, viewers will get a treat for their eyes in the form of a teaser. The proper trailer, however, will be released once the release date is confirmed.

Until Amazon makes any official announcement, all fans can do is keep watching and enjoying The Wilds Season 2. Because remember, Amazon Prime Video is a business at the end of the day. And if they get enough views and a sufficient amount of popularity thanks to a show, they renew it soon. Moreover we will let you know any other details that we find out The Wilds Season 3!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Condor Season 3 Release Date Announced by Epix?

Blood Sisters Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed it?

Does Alita Battle Angel 2 has Release Date?

Below Deck Season 10 Release Date and Renewal Status

Outlander Season 7 – Will there be 7th Season?