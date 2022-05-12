Blood Sisters Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed it?

Blood Sister is a mini television series that revolves around two friends, named Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to Kola, her dream man. Even though the union looks perfect from the outside, it has its own dark side. The show belongs to the genre of crime, drama and thriller and comes with the tagline, “Friends by Choice…Bound By Blood”. The fans of Blood Sisters Season 2 are wondering if there will be a renewal in the form of Blood Sisters Season 2 considering the ending had a cliffhanger. However, it needs to be noted that Blood Sisters was created with the concept of a mini television series in mind.

Has Netflix Confirmed Blood Sisters Season 2?

At the time of writing, Netflix has not confirmed the renewal of the show. However, the ending of the show indicates that there might be a second season in store. Netflix often decides whether it will be renewing a show or not on the basis of its popularity and then, comparing the drop–off rate. Sometimes, these numbers are very easy to access as in the case of Bridgerton and Squid Game which got a quick renewal. However, at other times, Netflix takes months in deciding whether renewing a show is worth its investment or not.

Even though Netflix has not given a go-ahead to Blood Sisters Season 2, there is a strong possibility that it will be renewed. All four episodes were popular amongst the fans and also the first season ended with a massive cliffhanger. Further, it needs to be noted that the show comes from Nigerian production time and this fact can be used by Netflix to expand its foreign language slate.

Is There A Possibility Of Blood Sisters Season 2?

Even though there has been no official announcement regarding Blood Sisters Season 2, there is a strong possibility that the second season will be happening. A few such reasons that support this possibility are discussed in this section. Firstly, the first season ended with a huge cliffhanger and the fans obviously are looking forward to a closure which is possible if there is a second season. Secondly, the show comes from a Nigerian production house and Netflix in the recent past years has shown immense interest in supporting global production lines.

Thirdly, the viewership of the show plays an important role in the renewal of the show. According to reports, the series has been well received by the audience. Also, Blood Sisters is the first Nigerian Netflix Original Series. The first season housed four episodes. The show received positive reviews from the critics and it was said that it depicted the authentic Nigerian culture. The show was officially premiered on 4th May 2022 and it was attended by Nollywood actors along with Lai Mohammed, the Minister for Information and Culture of Nigeria. The minister praised the show and said that it was a huge addition to the creative industry of the country.

Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang are the directors of the show. The show starred Nancy Isimie, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gabriell Afolayan and Kehinde Bankole. Most of the filming of the show took place in Lagos, Nigeria. The show had a total runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.

To conclude, there is no information about the renewal status of Blood Sisters Season 2. However, that being said, there is a strong possibility that a second season will be happening. We will confirm the same in this post once any official announcement is made by Netflix regarding the renewal or the cancellation of the show.

