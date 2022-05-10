Outlander Season 7 – Will there be 7th Season?

Well, we have got some news for all the Outlander fans. You know what! Outlander season 7 finally has a green signal & this is what we know about Season 7 of Outlander so far.
As you already know, season 6 of Outlander brought eight episodes of drama featuring Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan).
Fans will be happy to hear that the epic time-travel fantasy series has already been renewed for a seventh season.
Outlander Season 7 Confirmation
This news was confirmed back in March 2021, when Starz announced:
“We are looking forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie during the Revolution as well as more time travel in the upcoming season.”
Similarly, in April, another tweet confirmed that filming was already in full swing.
The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh
— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022
Outlander Season 7 Release Date
We don’t exactly have a release date right now, but Deadline reports that the seventh season will be releasing by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. I believe a release date of 2023 is more likely based on the number of episodes and when production resumed.
What will be Outlander Season 7’s Episode Count?
Outlander is no secret a tough show to film, produce, and work on post-production. Therefore, filming the season will probably take some time, especially since there will be so many episodes. The seventh season will have 16 episodes in total!
The original plan was for seasons 6 and 7 of Outlander to contain 12 episodes each. As a result of pandemic challenges and Caitriona Balfe’s actual pregnancy, the sixth season was cut to eight episodes. The missing four episodes will air in season 7.
Since its very first season, the show has not had a 16-episode season. There were two parts to the first season, with episode 8 airing in September 2014 and the remaining airing in April 2015. Season 7 could follow the same pattern, even if it hasn’t been confirmed yet. If they follow the same pattern, the series will have time to finish the season without making us wait too long.
Outlander Seventh Season Potential Cast
Members of the cast returning:
- Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe
- Sam Heughan in the role of Jamie
- Sophie Skelton in the role of Brianna
- The actor Richard Rankin plays Roger
- In the role of Young Ian, John Bell
- As Lizzie, Caitlin O’ Ryan
- Paul Gorman plays Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley
- Mark Lewis Jones in the role of Tom Christie
- As Allan Christie, Alexander Vlahos
- Caesar Domboy in the role of Fergus
- As Marsali, Lauren Lyle
- The actress Maria Doyle Kennedy portrays Aunt Jocasta
- In the role of Richard Brown, Chris Larkin
- David Berry in the role of Lord John Grey
In addition, a very special character is cast – William Ransom, aka Jamie’s secret son (don’t worry, Claire Fraser knows all about him)!
Jamie is blackmailed into sleeping with Geneva Dunsany in season 3. She becomes pregnant as a result. However, after she dies in childbirth, her sister and Lord John Grey take in Willie and raise him. It is impossible for Willie to divulge the truth about his parentage. Otherwise, he would lose his noble rank. Consequently, Jamie requests that Lord John raise his son. Willie is also unaware that Jamie is his biological father.
We’ll see Willie as an adult in season 7. Charles Vandervaart will be playing this important role. As Starz reports, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere arrives in Wilmington (where Claire is imprisoned, so there’s a good chance they’ll cross paths). “He’s full of patriotic zeal” and is eager to join the British Army to end the tension in the American colonies. While William appears to be a courteous aristocrat, on the inside, he has the fire of the Highlander.
From season 6, we know who the Frasers support – the Patriots. So Jamie will be against his son next season!
Outlander Season 7 Trailer
Unfortunately, no trailer for season 7 is available right now. But don’t worry, as soon as it’s available, we’ll let you know! Till then, enjoy the season finale of the Outlander season 6 that is on air now.
