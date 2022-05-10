Outlander Season 7 – Will there be 7th Season?

Well, we have got some news for all the Outlander fans. You know what! Outlander season 7 finally has a green signal & this is what we know about Season 7 of Outlander so far.

As you already know, season 6 of Outlander brought eight episodes of drama featuring Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan).

Fans will be happy to hear that the epic time-travel fantasy series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Outlander Season 7 Confirmation

This news was confirmed back in March 2021, when Starz announced:

“We are looking forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie during the Revolution as well as more time travel in the upcoming season.”

Similarly, in April, another tweet confirmed that filming was already in full swing.

The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

Outlander Season 7 Release Date

We don’t exactly have a release date right now, but Deadline reports that the seventh season will be releasing by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. I believe a release date of 2023 is more likely based on the number of episodes and when production resumed.

What will be Outlander Season 7’s Episode Count?

Outlander is no secret a tough show to film, produce, and work on post-production. Therefore, filming the season will probably take some time, especially since there will be so many episodes. The seventh season will have 16 episodes in total!

The original plan was for seasons 6 and 7 of Outlander to contain 12 episodes each. As a result of pandemic challenges and Caitriona Balfe’s actual pregnancy, the sixth season was cut to eight episodes. The missing four episodes will air in season 7.

Since its very first season, the show has not had a 16-episode season. There were two parts to the first season, with episode 8 airing in September 2014 and the remaining airing in April 2015. Season 7 could follow the same pattern, even if it hasn’t been confirmed yet. If they follow the same pattern, the series will have time to finish the season without making us wait too long.

Outlander Seventh Season Potential Cast

Members of the cast returning:

Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan in the role of Jamie

Sophie Skelton in the role of Brianna

The actor Richard Rankin plays Roger

In the role of Young Ian, John Bell

As Lizzie, Caitlin O’ Ryan

Paul Gorman plays Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley

Mark Lewis Jones in the role of Tom Christie

As Allan Christie, Alexander Vlahos

Caesar Domboy in the role of Fergus

As Marsali, Lauren Lyle

The actress Maria Doyle Kennedy portrays Aunt Jocasta

In the role of Richard Brown, Chris Larkin

David Berry in the role of Lord John Grey

In addition, a very special character is cast – William Ransom, aka Jamie’s secret son (don’t worry, Claire Fraser knows all about him)!

Jamie is blackmailed into sleeping with Geneva Dunsany in season 3. She becomes pregnant as a result. However, after she dies in childbirth, her sister and Lord John Grey take in Willie and raise him. It is impossible for Willie to divulge the truth about his parentage. Otherwise, he would lose his noble rank. Consequently, Jamie requests that Lord John raise his son. Willie is also unaware that Jamie is his biological father.

We’ll see Willie as an adult in season 7. Charles Vandervaart will be playing this important role. As Starz reports, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere arrives in Wilmington (where Claire is imprisoned, so there’s a good chance they’ll cross paths). “He’s full of patriotic zeal” and is eager to join the British Army to end the tension in the American colonies. While William appears to be a courteous aristocrat, on the inside, he has the fire of the Highlander.

From season 6, we know who the Frasers support – the Patriots. So Jamie will be against his son next season!

Outlander Season 7 Trailer

Unfortunately, no trailer for season 7 is available right now. But don’t worry, as soon as it’s available, we’ll let you know! Till then, enjoy the season finale of the Outlander season 6 that is on air now.

Do let us know how you find it in the comments below!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Everything we know about the Warrior Nun Season 2

Welcome to Eden Cast, Release Date, Storyline and Trailer

Annika Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Slow Horses Episode 6 Review And Ending Explained

Minx Season 2 – Will there be a sequel by HBO Max?