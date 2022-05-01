Annika Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Annika is a crime drama series that was released in 2014. After its release, it gained immense popularity and this is why viewers are looking forward to the release of Annika Season 2.

The channel’s biggest ratings hit is based on an audio drama that goes by the same name. The popular series is written by Nick Walker who is also the writer of the radio series Annika Strandhed.

The story follows the life of DI Annika who investigates crimes along with Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit. She then shares her thoughts and views with everyone. The show caught the attention of millions around the world due to its amazing story. This is why fans are now anticipating the release of Season 2.

However, the question is – will there be a second season of Annika. After all, fans are still impatiently waiting for its release. Hence, here is everything you need to about your favorite British crime drama TV show Annika season 2.

Annika Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, the team of Annika has still not announced anything on this matter. They have neither canceled the series nor renewed it yet. Although, since the first season of the series ended sometime back, it is possible that the announcement for its renewal will be made in a little time.

Also, as Annika Season 2 has not been announced yet, we don’t know anything about its release date. To know a definite release date for the new season, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the team of Annika.

However, it is expected that the season will be released in the second half of 2023 in late spring or early summer. Moreover, there will probably be six episodes like season 1 for fans to watch Annika Strandhed take on her role as the great detective.

We will update you about the official release date as soon as we get more information.

Annika Season 2 Plot

Since Annika Season 2 has not yet been announced, we can’t say anything about its plot. However, we know that it will follow the same format that is followed in Season 1.

We can also expect to see more of Annika’s personal relationships in the second season. In the first season, we saw her getting into a romantic relationship with her daughter Morgan’s psychiatrist. In the second season, we expect to see that relationship blossom. Additionally, season 2 will also show how Annika solves new cases every week with her talent.

We will have to wait for Season 2 to be released to know more about its plot!

Annika Season 2 Cast

If there is to be a second season of Annika, we can expect to see the old cast reprise their roles for the new season. This means will be seeing Nicola Walker reprise her role as di Annika Strandhed and Paul Mcgann reprise the role of Annika’s love interest aka Dr Jake Strathearn.

We will also see the rest of the cast in the new season. Therefore, we will be seeing Jamie Sives, Katie Leung, Ukweli Roach, and Kate Dickie in Annika Season 2.

Apart from the main cast of Annika, we might see some new faces in the Nicola Walker drama series. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the team to know more about the cast of the season. And as soon as we get any update on the new cast members, we will let you know.

Trailer

Since Season 2 has not been green light yet, there is no trailer for it either. We anticipate Nicola walker’s Annika series new trailer will release only after the official release date is announced.

Let’s hope that we get to see Season 2 on our screens soon. We will keep you updated about the release of the season!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Slow Horses Episode 6 Review And Ending Explained

Pachinko season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plotline and Trailer

(Latest Update) All American Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plotline and Trailer

Longmire Season 7 – Is Longmire Coming Back with the new Sequel?

The Marked Heart Season 2 – When We Can Expect the Sequel?