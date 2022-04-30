Pachinko season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plotline and Trailer

Pachinko has been renewed for Pachinko Season 2 and it will soon be available on Apple TV. The finale of Season 1 of Pachinko is fast approaching. Pachinko is a Japanese, Korean and English-language drama. The series is written, created and executive produced by Soo Hugh. Pachinko is based on the best-selling novel that runs by the same name. The novel is by Min Jin Lee. The story of the series revolves around a Korean immigrant family and it covers the story of four generations. The setup of the series is in the early 1900s. The story is told from the perspective of Sunja.

Pachinko season 2 Cast

The casts of Pachinko Season 2 might involve all the previous casts along with some new faces. The new faces might include older and new versions of the characters. Here are the expected casts of the series:

Yuh-Jung Youn as older Sunja

Lee Minho as Hansu

Jin Ha as Solomon

Minha Kim as teenage Sunja

Anna Sawai as Naomi

Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee

Inki Keong as Yangjin

Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews

Jun-woo Han as Yosef

Kaho Minami as Etsuko

Steve Sanghyun as Isak

Soji Arai as Mozart

Yuna as a young Sunja

Release Date

The renewal of the series for Pachinko Season 2 is just confirmed. However, it needs to be understood that the series has a high international standard to be met. Therefore, working on Season 2 of Pachinko will take time. In addition to that Soo Hugh, who is the runner up, will also be working on The White Darkness, another Apple TV. Also, Hugh is working on other projects too like Black Swan. Therefore, it can be said that Pachinko Season 2 will be arriving somewhere in 2024. However, there is always a chance that the second season can arrive early too.

Trailer

The work of the second season has not yet started. Therefore, currently, there is no trailer for the second season. We will update this section with a trailer once it is released.

Pachinko season 2 Plot

In Pachinko Season 2, the viewers will be able to see the personal growth of the characters. This is something which Lee Min-ho has pointed out too during an interview. At the end of the first season, the viewers saw Sunja becoming independent by becoming a kimchi seller. With this job, it is understood that she will be able to keep her family safe when her husband is still in prison.

The series till now have loyally followed the storyline of the book. However, there are some twists and turns like the introduction of Naomi that is not seen in the book. In Pachinko Season 2, there can be such unexpected twists too. One thing for sure is that little Noa will have a bigger role to play in the second season of Pachinko. The first season was very emotional, one can expect the same amount of emotions from the second season. In the second season, Kyunghee, played by Eun-Chae Jung, will become a strong person and develop further. Also, in the first season, the brotherhood between Noa and Mozasu could not be captured properly because of their young age. However, in the second season, the viewers will be able to see the magical bond of their brotherhood. Their union is something that the viewers can expect, which was also visible in the book too. This is like a spoiler for the second season for sure.

The stakes of Pachinko Season 2 are big and it will be more dramatic in comparison to the first season. This is because the story will keep growing further, therefore, both the scale and stakes are high for the second season. The first season was epic for sure and the viewers can expect nothing less than that in the second season.

