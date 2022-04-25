The Marked Heart Season 2 – When We Can Expect the Sequel?

The Marked Heart Season 2 is a highly anticipated series that the fans are waiting for on Netflix. The first season of The Market Season premiered on April 20. The series was a binge-worthy series for many and it resulted in the huge success of The Marked Season. It is a Columbian thriller series and is written by Leonardo Padron. The series was directed by Camilo Vego and the production company involved in it was CMO Producciones. The story of the series revolves around Simon who is on a mission to hunt down the organ traffickers who were involved in the murder of his wife. The series was filled with many twists and turns which were powerful enough to keep the viewers hooked with the series. Season 1 houses 14 episodes that had a runtime of 38-1 minutes.

The Marked Heart Season 2 Release Date

The Marked Heart Season 1 was released on Netflix on 20th April 2022. The first season had 14 episodes which had a runtime of 38-51 minutes. There is no official confirmation about the release date of the series. However, there is a strong possibility that there will be Season 2 of The Marked Heart. Currently, series like The Marked Heart, which is non-English show, are performing very nicely on Netflix. This is evident from the success stories of series like Who Killed Sara, Elite and Money Heist. The first season of the series had a filming schedule of three months and the episodes started arriving after nine months. If the season renews, it will take approximately a year for the series to be featured on Netflix. If the series renews, the viewers can expect to watch Season 2 in the second quarter of 2023.

The Marked Heart Season 2 Plot

The first season of The Marked Heart was fulfilling in a way that Simon successfully manages to find who Camila actually is. On the other hand, Camila is empowered with the knowledge of the disturbing activities that Zacarias went through in order to get her new organ. After knowing about the disturbing acts of Zacarias, Camila tries to get a new identity and also, she confesses that she is in love with Simon. However, things do not end well for Camila and Zacarias.

The plot of Season 2 might start from the point where Zacarias watches the video of Camila. Also, an interesting question that the plot of Season 2 of The Marked Heart might answer is whether the henchmen will be able to locate Camila or not and whether one is able to see the love connection between Simon and Camila. This is the expected plot of Season 2. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Expected Cast

If the season gets a renewal, the viewers can expect to see all the prominent casts of the first season. It means that Season 2 might have the following casts:

Michel Brown as Simon

Ana Lucia Dominguez as Camila

Sebastian Martinez as Zacarias

Valeria Emiliani as Samantha

Juan Fernando Sánchez as Sarmiento

Margarita Munoz as Valeria

Other cast members who might be involved in Season 2 The Marked Heart are Mauricio Cujar, Moises Arizmendi, Valeria Emiliani, Julian Cerati and Jacqueline Arenal. New cast members might also be involved in the potential second season of the series. The series belongs to the genre of drama and thriller. The filming of the first season took place in Bogota, Colombia. The upcoming episodes of the second season might have a runtime of 45 minutes. Any official confirmation about the same will be updated here.

