Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 – Will Netflix Renew It?

Yakamoz S-245 is the latest show which proved to be a hit on Netflix and therefore, the fans are eagerly waiting for Yakamoz S-245 Season 2. The series is familiar to the fans who have watched Into The Night, which runs in the same universe. Yakamoz S-245 is basically a spin-off of Into The Night that happens in the same universe. However, the characters are different. Into The Season housed two seasons. There is a convergence point between Yakamoz S-245 Season 1 and Into The Night. The reviews have been mostly positive for the first season. This Turkish Series revolves around a disaster that has struck the Earth. Further, it is about a marine biologist who is working on a submarine research mission and it is all about a fight to survive. Also, the viewers were able to see tension amongst the crew members who are involved in the research mission. The series belongs to the genre of action, adventure, drama, mystery, sci-fi and thriller. The series first aired on 20th April 2022 and most of the filming of the series took place in Izmir, Turkey. OGM Pictures and OG Medya are the production companies that are involved in the series. The first series houses seven episodes.

Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 Plot

Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 is expected to have a very interesting plot. The second season of the series might revolve around Arman getting shot in the seed vault in Norway and Umut getting released by Celiz. There is a possibility that Umut and Celiz will work together in the submarine with the primary objective of keeping everyone safe. There is a possibility that the plot might also include a story where Arman is left behind by the other crew members. The viewers have already seen a convergence between Yakamoz S-245 Season 1 and Into The Night. The same convergence is expected between Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 and Into The Night Season 2. There were many loose ends in the first season of Yakamoz S-245 and therefore, the second season can have many twists and turns too.

Release Date

The first season of Yakamoz S-245 was released on 20th April 2022. There is no renewal announcement about Season 2 Yakamoz S-245. However, the positive reviews of the first season of Yakamoz S-245 create a strong possibility for the renewal of the second season. If the season is renewed, the viewers can expect to see Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 somewhere in mid-2023. Without any official announcement about the renewal of the second season, it is a bit hard to guess the release date of the second season of Yakamoz S-245.

Yakamoz S-245 Season 2 Expected Cast

All the prominent casts of the first season might make an appearance in Season 2. Therefore, the expected casts of the second season of Yakamoz S-245 are:

Kivanc Tatlitug as Arman

Jerry Hoffmann as Felix

Ecem Uzun as Rana

Ozge Ozpirincci as Defne

Onur Usnal as Cem

Ertan Saban as Umut

Ece Cesmioglu as Yonca

Ersin Arici as Atlan

Other expected casts in the second season are Onur Mahir, Serkan Demir, Ersel Sibil, Baran Cakmak, Arda Sanli, Bekir Behrem, Meric Aral and Haydar Sahin.

There is a strong chance for the viewers to see a convergence between Yakamoz S-245 and Into The Night. However, with so many loose endings, there can be anything happening in the second season. Nothing can be said yet because there is no official confirmation about the renewal of the second season of Yakamoz S-245. Once any official confirmation about the renewal of the second season of Yakamoz S-245, we will update the same in this section.

