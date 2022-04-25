Workin’ Moms Season 7 – Is it Renewed or Cancelled?

Workin’ Moms Season 7 has reportedly been renewed according to sources. Recently, Season 6 of Workin’ Moms has been wrapped up. This is a huge hit Canadian sitcom and is a refreshing change from the traditional shows. Workin’ Moms Season 6 is all set to release on 10th May 2022 on Netflix. With the release date of the Season 6 of Workin’ Moms, there is huge anticipation for it. The genre of the series belongs to comedy-drama. The show is created by Catherine Reitman and directed by Catherine Reitman, Paul Fox and Aleysa Young. The first six seasons of Workin’ Moms have housed 70 episodes. The very first season of Workin’ Moms premiered on CBC Television back on 10th January, 2017. Since then it has been renewed time and again.

Previously on Workin’ Moms

Previously, in Workin’ Moms, the series revolved around a group of friends who are dealing with the challenge of being working mothers. The series is about four different thirty-something working mothers who are working hard to strive for a balance between jobs, family lives and love lives and the story is set in Toronto, Canada. The previous seasons of Workin’ Moms have dealt with the themes of unplanned pregnancy, postpartum depression and huge job opportunities. To date, the previous seasons of Workin’ Moms have enjoyed seven wins and 50 nominations.

Workin’ Moms Season 6

Workin’ Moms Season 6 is supposed to be aired on 10th May 2022. The series will be airing again on Netflix. The first five seasons are also available on Netflix. In the Season 6 of Workin’ Moms, the viewers will be able to see what happens with Kate’s husband Nathan and his long lost son. Season 6 of Workin’ Moms will also revolve around the arrest of Anne’s husband. In addition to that, different cliffhangers will be addressed. The work of Season 6 of the series has been wrapped up.

Workin’ Moms Season 7 Release Date

According to sources, it has been renewed. After wrapping up Season 6 of Workin’ Moms, it is believed that Workin’ Moms Season 7 is in the pre-production phase. However, there is no official confirmation about the renewal of the Season 7 of the series. If renewed, the series will be airing on Netflix. It is believed that if Season 7 is renewed, the season will be aired in Spring 2023.

Workin’ Moms Season 7 Cast

It is believed that all the leading casts of Workin’ Moms will be returning for Season 7. Therefore, the expected cast members of Season 7 are:

Catherine Reitman as Kate Foster Dani Kind as Anne Carlson Philip Sternberg as Nathan Foster Ryan Belleville as Lionel Carlson Sarah McVie as Val zalinsky Sadie Munroe as Alice Carlson Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny Matthews Nikki Duval as Rosie Phillips Peter Keleghan as Richard Greenwood Mason Gahan as Charlie Enuka Okuma as Sloane Okuma Jenny Pudavick as Gena Morris Kevin Vidal as Mo Daniels

There might be new cast members who might join Season 7 of Workin’ Moms.

Workin’ Moms Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for Season 7 of Workin’ Moms is yet not available. It is because there is no official confirmation whether the season is renewed or not. However, once an official confirmation about the same is available, the trailer will be out too. One can expect to see a trailer after the release date of Season 6 of Workin’ Moms. More details of the seventh season of Workin’ Moms will be out for the fans after the airing of the sixth season of Workin’ Moms. Till then, the viewers will have to wait for more information. Till then, one can enjoy the waiting time of Workin’ Moms Season 6.

