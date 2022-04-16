Better Call Saul Season 6 Will Release on 18th April 2022

Better Call Saul Season 6 is just 2 days away from us! For more updates about the upcoming 6th season continue reading the article.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date

Better Call Saul Season 6 is all set to premiere on AMC on 16th April 2022. It will also be available on AMC+. However on AMC+ you’ll get to see the first two episodes two days later which is 18th April 2022.

Although the show is coming back which is great news we also have bad news for you! Which is that the 6th season will mark the end of the series. The 6th season is confirmed to have 13 episodes in total. There will be a mid season break too like all the previous seasons of Better Call Saul had. The first half will have 7 episodes and the second half will consist of 6 episodes. And another good news for fans is that this mid season break will last for a much shorter time. Which is indeed a relief for the fandom!

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast

Bob Odenkirk will definitely reprise his renowned role of Jimmy McGill. Because without him the show is incomplete. If you’re watched the 5th season then you must be aware that he’ll return as Saul Goodman. Bob Odenkirk will be joined by Rhea Seehorn as Kim, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus, Patrick Fabian as Howard, Michael Mando as Nacho, Tony Dalton as Lalo, and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut.

Fans are also expecting Michael McKean to feature in Better Call Saul Season 6. However the chances of this happening seem very bleak. why> because as we saw his character Chuck passed away. Another mystery regarding the cast is that many are hoping that Breaking Bad’s characters will also be there in the 6th season. The official account on Twitter for Better Call Saul also seemed to fuel these rumors. But is this a tactic to boost the ratings or is it actually true? Guess we’ll find out once the 6th season goes on air.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Plot

The trailer gave away a major chunk of the plot. We got to see Jimmy and Kim yet again involved in their pretty serious conversation. Kim seems to have an existential crisis as he questions Jimmy whether they fall under the category of bad people. So, this might be foreshadowing something serious about their relationship.

Howard might have started working against Jimmy on a case. Moreover there was also a reference to ‘Salamanca’s Guy’. Well no one has been able to get to the root of this reference so only watching the show will solve this mystery. In the last season we saw how Nacho got brave enough to cross Lalo. Well Nacho was in a terrible state throughout the footage of the trailer. In fact we all know why. Because he is now in great danger from Lalo.

There is also a very cool poster for Better Call Saul Season 6. In which we can see Jimmy with a brand new mustache and he is half in black and half in white. Moreover he’s also wearing a red coat. Well this definitely means something.

Now if we talk about the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul crossover. This might be happening in the upcoming season! As the story of Better Call Saul is quite close to the events that went down in Breaking Bad. And considering that fans have been wanting such content for a very long time the writers might have given in to their demands. We also got certain Easter eggs in the 6th season which include; Cadillac DeVille, Statue of Liberty (the one kept inside the office), and the CrossRoad Motels. All of this was last seen in Breaking Bad. so, we have high hopes!

Trailer

The official trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 got released on 10th March. So, in case you still haven’t streamed it make sure that you watch it here! The entire footage of the trailer from the beginning till the end was pretty intense which was probably preparing the viewers for all the drama they are yet to watch. The 6th season will unfortunately be the last one but we are sure that it will be full of action and drama! If you want to stream the first 5 seasons of Better Call Saul then you can do so on AMC. However, only the 5th season is available there. For the first 4 seasons you’ll have to head over to Netflix.

For now this is all that we know regarding the 6th season of Better Call Saul. In fact, the first two episodes are already out! For more information stay tuned.

Check out the official trailer below:

