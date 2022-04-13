Never Have I Ever Season 3 Is it Renewed or Cancelled?

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is in the works, folks! Yes, you read that right. Our most favorite Devi will be coming back soon to our screens. Unfortunately, there is some disappointment for the fans as well. According to the insights, even though the show has been for seasons 3 & 4, unfortunately, that will be the last of Devi that we’ll be seeing.

The Show’s Creator Mindy Kaling ends ‘Never Have I Ever’

Mindy Kaling, the show’s creator, revealed in March 2022 that the hit series would return in summer, and it has also been renewed for a fourth season. But the series will end after the fourth season. The news came from a recent tweet by Kaling a few days back. Well, it may seem disappointing at first, but as per insights the creators have told us to expect a satisfying conclusion to the confusing life of Devi Vishwakumar and not to mention her love triangle between the super Sexy 🔥 Paxton and the not so bad Ben 😍.

But before we get distracted by further anticipating who Devi’s going to choose 🙈 let’s see what’s in store for Never Have I Ever Season 3!

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Expected Release Date

The official announcement and Mindy Kaling’s statement both confirm a summer 2022 release date for Never Have I Ever Season 3.

On Tuesday, the streaming service Netflix announced that it had renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth and final season. Season three will debut later this year. The coming-of-age comedy will premiere its fourth season in 2023; production is likely to begin shortly after that.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Filming Status

Cast member Darren Barnet and co-creator Mindy Kaling said that filming will begin in November 2021 and conclude in early 2022. Right now filming is in full swing, so we can expect to see the series somewhere around June to August.

We were fortunate that production was not postponed or put back, unlike previous Netflix series. The show is now in post-production, so Netflix should release season 3 of Never Have I Ever between June and August 2022.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Cast

Most of the cast will return. So, we are expecting to see:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi.

Darren Barnet plays Paxton.

Jaren Lewison portrays Ben.

Ramona Young plays Eleanor.

Lee Rodriguez portrays Fabiola.

Megan Suri plays Aneesa.

Poorna Jagannathan portrays Nalini.

Richa Moorjani portrays Kamala.

The narrator of Devi’s story is John McEnroe.

The character of Prasant is played by Rushi Kota.

The actor Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Mohan, Devi’s father.

Christina Kartchner plays Eve.

Devi’s classmates will also return. It’s possible that Common will return as Dr. Chris Jackson, whose relationship with Nalini developed over the course of season 2.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Potential Plot

Season 2 ended on a sort of happier note that Devi and Paxton were finally dating officially as we can see them both dancing at the show’s end, but at the same time, Ben has some lingering feelings, oh no! So can there be any less drama in Devi’s life?

Because of this, we expect Season 3 of Never Have I Ever to focus more on Devi and Paxton’s relationship now that the two are dating. However, Ben isn’t in the picture anymore. There are still some lingering feelings.

It was incredibly irritating to Ben after Eleanor revealed exactly how Devi felt about him, and Ben stood watching Devi and Paxton dance together. Though he still loves Devi, what will happen now that she’s with Paxton? Aneesa’s connection with Ben will be a key factor in determining the outcome, right! Well, we fail to admit it, but it’s all quite confusing. We just have to wait for the season to uncover this mystery.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, as the show is still in the production phase, we don’t have any trailer in our hands. But don’t you worry, folks, because as soon as we get one, we’ll let you know!

