‘Crush’ Trailer Released by Hulu – What is the Expected Release Date?

Crush, the latest teen romance film by Hulu, is finally getting release, and that too soon. Recently, the streamer revealed its trailer, and from the looks of it, the movie definitely looks quite promising. So, if you’re into LGBTQ+ romance, this has to be a must-watch on your list.

The high school years are awkward, especially for romance. Everyone is in puberty, and it’s a time of high expectations and even more significant emotional investment, despite the fact that no one seems to know what they’re doing. Unfortunately, most teen movies veer away from all of that for a more artificial depiction of adolescence. They typically feature way too mature characters, puerile comedy, and a straightforward romance plot.

Crush What is it About?

The film is a typical Rom-Com High School romance, but instead of the typical one, it showcases the love affair of lesbians. Our story begins with the introduction of Paige, who’s obsessed with getting into CalArts. Moreover, she’s infatuated with popular girl Gabriella, to the point that she’s the subject of Paige’s artwork to earn admission to the institute. As Dylan, her best friend and “platonic soul mate,” counsels her along with another friend, she asks if she has considered any other options, which include the crush’s sister, a girl with a penchant for using love spells on her, and her “gateway gay” friend Amy. Paige ignores her best friend’s advice and joins the track team to get close to Gabriella. However, she only ends up teaming with the supportive AJ (the crush’s sister😂).

Even though she has no interest in track, it does provide her with the opportunity to meet her dream girl. However, when she is paired up with a new teammate, things start to get complicated as things start to get romantic. In the movie, we will see her struggling to balance athletics, college preparation, and choosing the right girl for her.

Crush Cast Who’s Going to be in it?

Apart from Cravalho and Blanchard as the movie’s leading actors, the crush will also star American Vandal star Tyler Alvarez, Love Victor star Isabella Ferreira, along with Nickelodeon breakout Teala Dunn, and the Tall Girl actor Rico Paris, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Addie Weyrich. Michelle Buteau, Aasif Mandvi, and Megan Mullally will play the adult roles.

Crush Release Date When is it coming out?

The highly anticipated teen romance film is going to hit the streaming platform Hulu on April 29th, 2022. Right before the summer break.

Crush Trailer Is One Available?

Luckily, the streaming platform Hulu has recently revealed the trailer for the teenage romance Crush on their official YouTube channel.

Well, folks, do let us know how you find this rom-com to be once you have seen it.

