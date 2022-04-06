Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer Reveals Release Date on Paramount+

The Star Trek Universe is inarguably one of the most successful franchises on Paramount+. And the good news for fans is that they’ll be receiving Star Trek: Strange New Worlds content in the near future! Not only will it bring classic characters back to us but it will also explore a new plot. To find more about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continue reading the article!

The official trailer for Strange New Worlds is already out on YouTube. So, stream it before you miss out. This footage gave us a great deal of information and a rough idea of what to expect from the series. According to the trailer the upcoming show will serve as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. And it will focus on those characters which were first launched as background characters!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on 5th May 2022! Fans are concerned that this might be the last spin off related to the Star Trek Universe. Well this is not the case! Because in the future a lot of spin off shows are going to be released.

If you’re based in the USA then the upcoming series will only be available on Paramount+. However outside of the USA most probably Paramount+ will launch the episodes. But the situation is a bit unclear because Netflix also has Star Trek content on it. And Amazon Prime is home to a handful of Star Trek spin off shows. So, it looks like we’ll get to know about this information near the premiere of the series.

What else to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Well when the first teaser dropped it had the fans in a chokehold because of how exciting it seemed. Following the second season of Discovery of course Captain Pike will be a bit upset which was quite visible in the teaser. Other than this it also gave fans hope to expect further development in the show. Not only will the story get more exciting but it will offer way more adventures. We surely can’t wait for 5th May now!

Well who will be returning in Strange New Worlds? Of course as the second season of Discovery made Captain Pike sort of a main character he’ll definitely return in the spin off series. Other than this you can also expect Una Chin Riley (Rebecca Romjin) and Spock (Ethan Peck). You must be wondering what about the rest of the cast? Yes they’ll also feature in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds!

Hence you’ll get to see the following faces in the upcoming series:



Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush)

Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding)

Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun)

La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong)

Khan Noonien Singh

Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia)

Hemmer (Bruce Horak)

According to the official synopsis for Strange New Worlds we know that the story will be set around time when Pike got involved with the USS Enterprise. And the new worlds around the galaxy will get explored!

The trailer proved to be quite popular among the fans! And a little fun fact regarding the show; the upcoming series will be the 6th spin off which Paramount+ has managed to produce. As characters from different eras are being merged into this one spin off we are going to have a lot of fun! In the trailer all of the characters were seen in their element.

Another piece of great news for fans is that even before the premiere of the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series already has another season for it confirmed! So, this means that in the future we’ll get to watch Strange New Worlds Season 2 as well. For now this was all that you needed to know regarding the release date and trailer of the upcoming Star Trek series. Stay tuned for more news!

