My Girlfriend is an Alien Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date

It’s been a while now and fans are looking forward to My Girlfriend is an Alien Season 2. After all, the first season of the Asian series caught the attention of viewers with its unique and entertaining storyline.

And now, they want to see the protagonists of the series once again continue the journey they started in season 1. So, if you enjoyed watching every bit of My Girlfriend is an Alien and want to know the latest updates about season 2, then keep on reading.

My Girlfriend is an Alien Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of My Girlfriend is an Alien wasn’t renewed as soon as season 1 ended. In fact, after a lot of wait, WeTV and Tencent Video have recently greenlit the show.

Furthermore the second season’s production has also begun. And the filming status has been confirmed by WeTV as they posted a small cute video showing the members of the cast on Twitter in October 2021.

This makes us think that season 2 will be releasing by the end of 2022. As once filming is over, post production will also take some time. Also, we are hopeful that there will be no delays and the official release date will be announced soon.

Cast

Most of the cast will be returning for the second season of My Girlfriend is an Alien. It will be starring the following.

Thassapak Hsu as Fang Leng

Wan Peng as Chai Xiaoqi

Wang You Jun as Fang Lie

Yang Yue as Jiang Xue

Alina Zhang as Sister Chai

Wang Hao Zhen as Han Jinming

Christopher Lee as Fang Shi Da

Hu Cai Hong as Aunt Zhou

Ashin Shu as Doctor Zhang

Gong Zheng Nan as Ai Lun

Kris Bole as Mr. Filner

In addition to these, there will probably be a few more new cast members to spice up things. But their names still have to be shared.

My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 Plot

The official synopsis for My Girlfriend is an Alien second season still has to be announced. However we expect it to revolve around Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi as they try to figure out their whirlwind of a relationship.

Trailer

An official trailer or teaser for the Asian drama series still has to be released. However, lots of pictures of the cast on the set are available for viewers to see.

Moreover the trailer will probably release only a couple of days before the actual season premieres probably by the end of 2022. Hopefully there won’t be any delays and fans of the Chinese drama will get to see My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 soon.

