Makoto Shinkai Confirmed November Release Date for Suzume no Tojimari

Are you a fan of Makoto Shinkai’s movies? Well then good news for you as his new movie Suzume no Tojimari is coming out soon! Fans are excited for this movie after the last two movies of Makoto have been a great success.

Shinkai announced the release of the movie in December 2021. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for Suzume no Tojimari.

Until now, fans have no idea about the official release date of the movie. Also, they are curious to know about the movie’s cast and the plot of the movie. Therefore, we have provided you with all the information about the upcoming project of Shinkai.

Suzume no Tojimari Release Date

The release of the most anticipated movie is not too far away. The official release date of Shinkai’s movie is 11th November 2022.

The studios also shared a key visual when they announced the official release date of the movie. In the key visual you can see 11-11 being displayed. Also, the tagline on the visuals is as follows: “I’ll see you later.”

Trailer

With the announcement of the release date of the movie, an official announcement for the release of its trailer was made. According to details, the studio will release the trailer on its official YouTube channel.

The studio will release the trailer on Toho MOVIE channel. The time of its release is 7:00 am EDT on the 10th of April 2022.

Suzume no Tojimari Global Release Date

The release date revealed by Shinkai is only applicable for Japan. Shinkai has revealed that he has not yet thought of a Western name for the movie. However, he plans on going for the promotional campaigns when the time comes.

Taking into consideration the release date of the movie in Japan, the movie will be released globally in the first quarter of 2023. However, no such thing has been confirmed by the studio or Shinkai.

Cast

As of now, we are not sure about the cast of the movie. However, we know that Shinkai will be the director and writer of the movie.

Masayoshi is going to be working on the character designing and the animation directors are Tanaka and Kenichi Tsuchiya. The producers of the movie are CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. While Toho will distribute Suzume no Tojimari.

Suzume no Tojimari Plot

According to sources, the movie revolves around a 17 year old girl. The girl travels through Japan and visits the ruins in order to close the doors that bring misfortune.

The movie shows us the growth and liberation of the girl. It follows her journey and all she goes through during her journey. According to Shinkai the movie is “more about closing doors rather than opening them.”

The interesting plot of the movie is one reason why you should go watch it in cinemas. Let’s hope Suzume no Tojimari is as good as the previous two hits of Shinkai’s and everyone has a blast watching it.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Made in Abyss Season 2 Release Date, Trailer and Plot

‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date and Trailer Updates

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date Confirmed – Coming in 2023

Kakegurui Season 3 Potential Release Date and Rumors

Human Resources season 2 on Netflix Release date, Cast, Plot and Trailer