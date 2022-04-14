News about The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix: Cast, Release Date, Plotline, Trailer

The crime series genre of Netflix is totally unbeatable. There are some major good crime shows and the already diversified genre will be getting a new addition ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ soon! Below we have summarized everything that you need to know regarding the upcoming series.

Recently Netflix released a trailer in which we saw Manuel Garcia Rulfo in full action. Reportedly he will be playing the role of Mickey Haller who was the defense lawyer. Well the story surely seems quite interesting. We also have set pictures which have given us a great deal of information about the show. It was originally supposed to premiere on CBS 2 years ago but due to certain events it got delayed and will now release exclusively on Netflix.

Those of you who have already read the novel on which the show is based must be aware of the fact that a movie already exists regarding the same story. So, it will be interesting to find out how the show competes with the movie. David E. Kelly has developed the show so we know for a fact that it is going to be a delight! Continue reading for more updates regarding The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date

The Lincoln Lawyer is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 13th May 2022! The total number of episodes for the first season is 10. And it will be released simultaneously in both the UK and US!

The Lincoln Lawyer Cast

As mentioned before Manuel Gracia Rulfo will play the titular role of the lawyer. Along with him you’ll get to see; Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Angus Sampson as Cisco, and Christopher Gorham as Trevor Ellio.

Neve Campbell will also be there in The Lincoln Lawyer. Well this is an interesting cast for sure. She’ll play the role of Deputy District Attorney who once used to be the partner of Mickey Haller. Her name is Maggie McPherson. So, get ready to see Manuel Gracia and Neve Campbell’s onscreen chemistry.

David E. Kelly is serving as the writer and the co-producer for the show. And this LA based story will be bringing us many other actors. The movie which came out in 2011 was also based on the original novels and had Mathew McConaughey in the lead.

Plot

Although by the looks of the poster the show seems intense it will make you laugh at the same time. The interesting personality of Mickey Haller is such that it will keep you hooked to your screens. It is based on the famous novels of Michael Connelly. And for those who are interested the 10 episodes long season will focus on the second book in the series titled The Brass Verdict.

The Lincoln Lawyer Trailer

You can now watch the official trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer on YouTube! In the trailer we got to see Mickey Haller solving cases throughout Los Angeles. The interesting part was that he did all of this from the backseat of his vintage car. When he stumbles upon on a high profile murder case which is proves to be the pivotal point of his career. The entire footage was a delight to watch from the beginning to the end. Neve Campbel has also put up an intense performance. So, don’t forget to tune in on 13th May. The first season has around 10 episodes each lasting for around 60 minutes. So, the show can be binged easily in one sitting.

For now this is all that we know regarding the upcoming Netflix crime series The Lincoln Lawyer. Rest assured we’ll keep adding to this site in case of any new updates. So, stay tuned!

