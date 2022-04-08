Locke and Key Season 3 Will the last Season On Netflix

Netflix has passed its final verdict regarding the future of Locke and Key; the third upcoming season will be the last one of the series. Even though fans were hyped up about the renewal this news came as a huge shock to many. But let it be known that the show is not canceled, instead ending its run with the third and final season. For more updates regarding the Locke and Key Season 3 continue reading the article!

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, the creators of the show also spoke up about the news. According to them they had always planned to conclude the distinct story of the characters in 3 full fledged seasons. And they also expressed how thankful they were for the audience and the other cast members for cooperating and producing something so beautiful. However in their official statement they mentioned that they are going to keep the magical keys for themselves. So, does that mean we’ll be getting some sort of Lock and Key content in the future as well? The franchise is quite a popular one so it won’t be a surprise if in the near future we get to see spin offs for the show. But for now nothing of this sort is confirmed.

Those of you who don’t know, the series is actually based on the novels of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. So, in case you can’t wait to stream the third season try giving the book a read! It is truly one of the best in the horror genre.



Locke and Key Season 3 Release Date

The third season of Locke and Key is still under production. This news came via the creators of the show. Although it got renewed way back in December of 2020 we are still getting the third season quite late. Why is that so? The covid-19 situation is to blame here.

The second and third seasons were actually filmed back to back and according to certain reports the show is now under its post production phase hence expect the third season to release somewhere in 2022. Netflix has not issued a confirmed release date yet. So, it looks like we’ll have to remain patient!

Locke and Key Season 3 Cast

Of course given the ending of Locke and Key Season 2 the majority of the core cast will reprise their roles. There might be certain new additions too! Tyler left for Boston in the second season which made fans think that he won’t be there in the third season. Well these are baseless assumptions because how can the story proceed without the main member of the Locke family. So, this means that Connor Jessup will get featured in Locke and Key Season 3! His story did not end with him moving to Boston instead it was the beginning of a new chapter. And him leaving the Locke family might have certain consequences which will hopefully get explored in the upcoming season.

The third season won’t be the same without our other two Locke siblings. So, yes they will return too! Hence expect Emilia Jones (Kinsey) and Jackson Robert Scott (Bode) to make up an integral part of the upcoming season. You can also expect the following to be there:

Petrice Jones (Scot)

Asha Bromfield (Zadie)

Jesse Camacho (Doug)

Eric Graise (Logan)

Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon

Rufus (Coby Bird)

Lucas (Felix Mallard)

Kevin Durand’s as Frederick Gideon

There are certain members which won’t be returning for the third and final season. Because given the ending of the 2nd season their character arcs ended. Griffin Gluck and Laysla De Oliveira are those two characters who are not coming back this time. Unless they appear in flashback scenes.

Locke and Key Season 3 Trailer

There is no official trailer for Locke and Key Season 3 yet. Mainly because the show is still in its post production phase. Who knows how long we will have to wait for but hopefully the trailer or some sort of promotional footage will drop in July or August. So, until then stay tuned!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

‘Crush’ Trailer Released by Hulu – What is the Expected Release Date?

The Wilds Season 2 Release Date, Plot and Cast Confirmed by Amazon Prime

Business Proposal Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer Reveals Release Date on Paramount+

The Witcher Season 3 Filming Has Started