Business Proposal Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

If you’re a fan of the South Korean series Business Proposal, you must be waiting for Business Proposal Season 2. Well, we all are waiting for the second season of the series anxiously!

Business Proposal is a rom-com series that follows the story of Ha-ri. She shows up at a blind date for her friend to keep her friend’s suitor away. However, the show takes an exciting turn when the suitor turns out to be her own boss, Kang Tae-moo.

The interesting story of the series captured the attention of the audience in no time. The series is now a global hit and is loved by millions. However, since the first season of the show ended, fans have been waiting for a second season of Business Proposal.

Not much information is available about season 2 of the show. However, to ease the curiosity of the fans, here all the latest updates till date about Business Proposal.

Unfortunately, there is no updates if Business Proposal will be renewed for another season or not. Therefore, we can’t provide you with a definite release date of Business Proposal Season 2.

The first season of the series was released on Netflix on 28th February 2022. The season had a total of 12 episodes, each episode was 60 minutes long.

While fans wait for the second season of the show, we see it hard for a second season of the series to be made. This is because most South Korean dramas are wrapped up in their first season.

However, let’s not lose hope. Business Proposal has been a great success globally. Hence, the creators might decide to give it a second season. If a second season is made for the series, it will most probably be released in 2023.

Hence, let’s wait to find out if there will be a Season 2 or not!

Season 2 cast

If the series is renewed for a second season, we will be seeing the whole cast reprising their roles. The main cast of the series will definitely be seen in Business Proposal Season 2.

This means we will see Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong reprise their roles as Kang Tae-moo and Shin Ha-ri. Furthermore, we will see Seol-In ah, Kim Min-kyu, Lee Deok-hwa, and Byungchan in Business Proposal.

Apart from these actors, there is a possibility that we will be seeing some new faces in Season 2. They might be added to create a plot for season 2 of the series. However, to confirm all this information we will have to wait for an official announcement about Business Proposal next season.

Business Proposal Plot for Season 2

We see the main characters come together under unusual circumstances in the first season of the series. We see them go through various issues, but in the end we see them come together and get their happy ending.

Business Proposal Season 2 will continue from where the first season ended. We might see what happens when they both move to the USA. They might go through new hurdles in this season. However, for this we will have to wait for the second season of the series.

Let’s hope we get to see Business Proposal Season 2 soon on our screens!

