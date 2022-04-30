Slow Horses Episode 6 Review And Ending Explained

The finale of the Slow Horses in the form of Slow Horses Episode 6 was a huge hit for all the right reasons. The finale was titled Follies which share two meanings and both the meanings justify the finale episode. For many fans, the Slow Horses Episode 6 was very confusing. At the end of the series, the viewers could see Jackso Lamb fast asleep and Diana Taverner interrogating Peter Judd about his swanky abode. On the other hand, the Slow Horses are accessing the situation that is playing out in front of them. It is also realized that Judd is connected to Hobden who has secrets about Diana. Hobden is also hell-bent on fighting the situation. Meanwhile, the hacker named Roddy is working to track the van of the kidnappers. Finally, a situation arrives where the underdogs are proving stronger than their bosses. Lamb and River are also speeding over the location of the terrorist and Min and Louisa are also in the pursuit. In short, a lot was going on in episode 6 of Slow Horses.

Slow Horses Episode 6 Explained

The end of Slow Horses Episode 6 was very confusing as it was very suspenseful. In the end, the gunfire of River stops Curly from assassinating the hostage. On the other hand, Hassan also works to disarm the terrorist. Even though in the end, Hassan Ahmed is rescued, Diana Taverner and Ingrid Tearney could be seen covering their tracks. While working on it, Diana asks Alan Black to delete all the files which are connected to MI5. Also, the Slow Horses do not receive any credit for their efforts to rescue Hassan. However, Jackson Lamb manages to get the personal file of Catherine Standish from Diana.

In the finale, the viewers could see the connection between Jackson Lamb and Catherine Standish. Also, it was revealed that Jackson was the one who killed the husband of Catherine and made it look like suicide. This was extremely surprising for the viewers. In short, Slow Horses Episode 6 held many twists and turns. Even though Hassan is finally safe, he is in the radar of MI5. It is because he knows the role of Alan Black, an MI5 agent in the kidnapping. Therefore, Diana asks him to stay silent. To ensure that his student debt is cleared and further, his comedy club receives a secret donation. Also, the kidnapper knows the involvement of an MI5 agent in the kidnapping which makes Diana very uncomfortable. The finale episode revealed much of the motives of the MI5 agents that managed to shock everyone.

Cast

The casts of Slow Horses finale include:

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Rosalin Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper

Antonio Aakeel as Hassan Ahmed

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Freddie Fox as Spider Webb

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Stephen Walters as Zeppo

Brian Vernel as Curly

Bally Gill as Agent Singh

David Walmsley as Larry

Steven Waddington as Jed Moody

Pierro Niel-Mee as Agent McCrae

Anita Anand as Anita Anand

Tom Brady as Tom Brady

Release Date

Slow Horses Episode 6 was released on 29th April 2022.

Slow Horses Episode 6 Trailer

The trailer of Slow Horses is available on YouTube and it showcases the thrill of the entire series within a minute. Also, from the trailer, the viewers got a clear idea about what to expect from the series, which is an extremely thrilling experience.

Check official trailer:

Plot

Slow Horses is a thriller drama series on Apple TV+. The series revolves around spy drama and follows the journey of the M15 agents. Also, it covers the life of the British intelligence agents who get dumped in the Slough House for their career-ending mistakes.

