Everything we know about the Warrior Nun Season 2

For those who were suffering withdrawal symptoms from Game of Thrones, Warrior Nun was a boon: produced by the same team who masterminded the former show, Warrior Nun is based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Ben Dunn.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting season two of the hit Netflix original fantasy show, which is due to drop at some point, on a date as yet undisclosed, later this year, which will pick up the action and also introduce at least three new major characters. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Warrior Nun Season Two!

Sensational Warrior Nun Season One

The action begins with nineteen-year-old Ava Silver, who wakes up in a morgue to discover a strange relic in her back – oh, plus a few superpowers she definitely didn’t have before. Ava is promptly recruited by a group of warrior nuns whose job is to protect Earth from various demons.

The first season of Warrior Nun was a huge success: in the summer of 2020, it ranked as Netflix’s most-watched show in the entire world – actually hitting the very top spot in Brazil, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. The fantasy epic uses every trick in the book to bring the characters and story to life, which is largely why the show has found such favor with audiences: from the beautifully realized settings to the sound effects to the music, every element of each episode has obviously been thought through with exquisite care and attention to detail.

The cliffhanger ending of the first season left the show’s legions of fans desperate to know when their favorite characters would return to continue the story.

A Recap of the Action

And should you need it, here’s a reminder of where things stood, plot-wise, at the close of the last season of Warrior Nun:

The true purpose of the Order of the Cruciform was revealed: they were exposed as puppets for Adriel acting against the forces of Heaven. The halo had been hidden inside the original Warrior Nun by Adriel – by creating the Order; he was protected from Heaven; having escaped from confinement, Adriel is now seeking to steal the halo from the Order.

Ava and the other sisters have been left to fight Adriel and his Wraith Demons after Shotgun Mary was overcome. It is now up to Ava to expose the true meaning of the Order of the Cruciform in light of what we now know of its origins.

There’s also the loose thread of Father Vincent’s betrayal, which fans hope will be tied off in the next series of the show.

Teasers of the Action

Director Simon Barry has given fans a few hints about what they can expect from the forthcoming season two, suggesting that the revelation of secrets that took place at the end of the previous seasons will have seismic consequences for many of the show’s characters.

Barry has also said that he wanted to explore the character and backstory of Lileth to explain how where she’s come from and what she’s been through have informed her actions to this point. As the presumptive halo-bearer in season one, Lileth’s character has gone on an extraordinary journey that the fans have shared in, and Barry was keen to delve further into this.

For Barry, it’s all about building on the success of season one by making season two bigger, better, and even more exciting than the first!

New Cast Members in Warrior Nun Season 2

At least three new faces will join the cast list for Warrior Nun Season Two. Richard Clothier – previously seen in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – will play Cardinal William Foster, second in command at the Vatican. Jack Mullarkey has the role of Miguel, a mysterious activist who discovers Ava’s mission; Mullarkey made his acting debut on the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla.

And a further treat for Thrones fans: Meena Rayann, who starred in the show, will now appear in Warrior Nun as Yasmine Amunet, a Coptic nun who is also a scholar and journalist.

Fans will be pleased to know that many familiar faces will be in place, too, including the portuguese actress Alba Baptista as Ava Silver. Other key characters from season one that are thought to be reprising their roles are Lorena Andrea as Sister Lileth, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius.

Tristan Ulloa is expected to return as Father Vincent, and Sylvia de Fanti will return as the Mother Superior.

Filming the Show

Following a period of scouting, Spain was chosen for the main shooting location of season two, with filming underway in the country from July 2021, with the director posting scenes from one particular shoot in August.

Primary filming for the show was wrapped up in early November 2021. In February 2022, when asked when fans could expect the new season to drop, director Barry answered that it was currently in the editing stages and went on to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the new series of Warrior Nun.

It is expected that a release date for the show will be announced imminently!