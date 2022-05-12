Does Alita Battle Angel 2 has Release Date?

Alita Battle Angel 2 is all Alita fans can think about even though it’s been 3 years since the first part aired. The movie’s great storyline, stellar cast and amazing cinematography attracted viewers and this is why they want more of the movie.

Produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez, Alita Battle Angel is based on a manga. The first part ended on a major cliffhanger. And it only makes sense that a sequel is released to tie up all loose ends. But what is actually happening? Has the movie been renewed for a sequel? Where can you watch it? Read below to find out all the intel on Alita The Battle Angel 2.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date

There is no official release date announced as the first movie still has to get renewed for a sequel. This delay in the renewal status is because of unforeseen circumstances. But worry not, because director Robert Rodriguez is very much interested in the sequel. And we are sure he’ll find a way to bring the creative ideas to life. Back in 2021, in an interview, Rodriguez said:

“Jim [Cameron] and I talked about it recently and we’re still very interested. I told him, ‘Let me deliver [The Book of Boba Fett] and then let’s figure out a pitch.'”

Even after the movie gets renewed for a sequel, the official release date wont be announced any time soon. After all, this movie is a work of art and requires plenty of time to be created. Explaining the estimated time required to create a movie like Alita Battle Angel 2, Landau said:

“You’ve got to assume that it’s going to take you 12 to 18 months to write a script. Assuming that script is great, you then have a six to 10 month pre-production. You then have a six-month shoot. You then have a year of post-production and that’s just any movie of this ilk.”

All of this makes one thing very clear that even if the movie gets green lit soon, it won’t be released until 2026. Although we are sure it will be worth the wait.

Furthermore if the sequel performs well, there will be a threequel as well. This is because the movie series was written as a trilogy.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Cast Members

Even though it’s been 3 years and the movie hasn’t been renewed for a sequel, we are sure the first movie’s cast members will be happy to rejoin and bring the stellar story to an end. In fact, Rosa Salazar who plays the lead role of Alita is so happy with her character she said:

“I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.”

So, we know she would return for the sequel for sure no matter when it happens.

Besides her, Christoph Waltz will also return to play his role as Alita’s surrogate father Dr Dyson Ido. He is also a scientist and a bounty hunter in the movie. We are sure Edward Norton would also happily reprise his role as the enigmatic Nova. Keenan Johnson, Jennifer Connolly, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley would also come back for the second movie.

In addition to all of these, there will probably be some new characters joining the iron city. However, we still don’t know their names. But, as soon as we get our hands on this information, we will let you know.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Plot

The cyberpunk action flick will show Alita take charge and go to Zalem, a mystical city in the sky. She will probably want to go there and kill the evil mastermind Nova. After all, he deserves to be taken down.

In the end of the first movie, we saw the love of Alita’s life, Hugo, being shredded to pieces. And this has been done by Nova with the help of a serrated defence ring. This had happened after Alita took Hugo’s head and turned him into a cyborg like herself.

So, in the sequel, she will take revenge from Novo who looks down on those residing in the iron city. Moreover, she might even bring Hugo back to life by fixing him once again. It would be interesting to see Hugo as a robotic hybrid. In addition to this, there will be several other challenges for the titular cyborg hero, Alita.

Where can I watch Alita Battle Angel 2?

We still aren’t sure where you will be able to watch Alita Battle Angel 2. We are pretty sure the producers and directors of the movie don’t know about this yet as well. Since the production company that once made the first movie has been bought by Disney. And will Disney approve of a movie like Alita The Battle Angel, we just aren’t sure. After all, the movie has several curse words and plot scenes that just don’t go with Disney’s previous content. We are sure though that the team behind the successful movie is willing to make any required changes for Disney to approve. In fact, Jon Landau gave fans a tip to make sure Disney thinks of making Alita The Battle Angel’s part 2. He said:

“What I think the Alita Army should do is keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we’ll venture there one day.”

There is a chance that Netflix or Amazon Prime Video might save the day and create a sequel. But nothing hasn’t been finalized yet.

Alita The Battle Angel 2 Trailer

By now, you probably know the answer to this. There is no available teaser or official trailer for the sequel. And even after the movie is greenlit, there won’t be any available footage for a long time.

For now, fans can watch Alita The Battle Angel on Prime Video, Blu-ray, DVD and 4k. And if there will be any new update about Alita the battle angel 2, we will let you know.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

The Empress Ki Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline: Everything We Know

Below Deck Season 10 Release Date and Renewal Status

Outlander Season 7 – Will there be 7th Season?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Film based on the Marvel Comics American Superhero Release Date Confirmed

Everything we know about the Warrior Nun Season 2