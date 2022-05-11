Below Deck Season 10 Release Date and Renewal Status

Below Deck is a series that has stood nine-season strong. It follows the journey of the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat in the Caribbean. It is a reality television show that aired in 2014. 51 Minds Entertainment is the production company involved in the making of the series. The first episode of the ninth season aired on 25th October 2021. The last episode of Season 9 aired on 7th February 2022. The nine seasons in total featured 122 episodes and with the end of nine seasons, the fans are wondering if there will be Below Deck Season 10 or not. At the point of writing, there is no news about the renewal of the show for Below Deck Season 10. However, the popularity of the show indicates that there is a high possibility of Season 10 happening. However, it needs to be noted that in comparison to Season 8, the rating of the ninth season of Below Deck is lower. This can actually impact the renewal of Below Deck Season 10. At present, 1,398,000 people are vouching for the show, so it will be interesting to see whether the tenth season happens or not. However, as of now, there is no information about the renewal status of Season 10. Hence, there is no release date available.

Below Deck Season 10 Release Date

If Below Deck Season 10 happens, it might make its debut in fall 2022 or early 2023. The date of the same is predicted by keeping the release date of season eight and season nine in mind. Season 8 was released on 2nd November, 2020 and the ninth season made its debut on 7th February 2022. The gap of two years as a result of the delay due to the pandemic.

There is a debate going on about whether the show is scripted or not. To stay safe, the fans settled for the answer that it is a mixture of fiction and reality. No matter whether the show is scripted or not, it has managed to show the audience enough drama to keep them hooked for nine seasons. We will update this post with the official release date along with the renewal status once an official announcement is made. Also, there is no trailer available for Below Deck Season 10 for obvious reasons. The same will be updated again when it is uploaded by the makers of the show.

Cast

The ninth season of the show featured many new faces except for CHef Rachel Hargrove and boss Eddie Lucas, who has been promoted to the designation of the first officer. New faces that were introduced in the last season included Heather Chase, Fraser Olender, Jessica Albert, Wes O’Dell, Jake Foulger and Rayna Lindsay. Also, when Captain Lee Rosbach went ahead with the vacation, the captain was replaced with Captain Sean Meagher. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the tenth season, if it happens, will bring new faces to the series.

Below Deck Season 10 Plot

It is expected that Captain Lee will return for the tenth season of the show. However, it needs to be noted that Captain Lee is currently facing setbacks because of his health. According to rumours floating around, he will be temporarily replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn. Captain Lee first opened up about his heart-related health issue in the ninth season.

The series is the brainchild of Rebecca Taylor Henning who previously was yachtie but later assumed the role of the producer. The show revolves around how the crews of the yacht meet the demands of the guests who are onboarding the superyacht.

