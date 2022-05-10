Weeds 4.20 – Is there a Weeds Sequel?

Weeds 4.20 is a Jenji Kohan-created American dark comedy-drama television series that follows the story of a single mother of two children named Silas and Shane who starts selling marijuana to help maintain her family. Nancy’s lazy brother-in-law Andy Botwin who comes in to assist in raising her children, is one of the primary characters.

It has a total number of 8 seasons and 102 episodes. Stars are developing weed that started in 2005. Nancy Botwin and her family appeared last time in 2012 when the series came to a stop. In the series conclusion, a time jump revealed that marijuana had become legal, and Nancy had opened her own network of pot cafés.

Weeds 4.20 Release Date

Weeds’ series finale was not as slammed by fans as some of Showtime’s other shows but now seems like a good time to bring the show back if it is ever brought back. Several states have legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use, so it seems logical to bring back a program about the drug that already has familiar characters.

The Weeds sequel series is still in the works, but fans will undoubtedly hear more about it in the coming months. Back in 2012, the show was canceled, but in 2019 it was revealed that the sequel is under production and titled weed 4.20. Sadly we don’t have a proper date for its release; however, according to some sources, we are expecting it to air in 2022.

Weeds 4.20 Cast

We will be able to see our favorite characters, which include Mary Louise Parker, Justin Kirk, Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Kevin Nealon, Elizabeth Perkins, Romany Malco, Tonye Patano, Indigo, Renee Victor, Shoshannah Stern, Martin Donovan, Allie Grant, Andy Milder, Fatso Fasano, Page Kennedy, Matthew Modine, Jack Stehlin, Enrique Castillo, Hemkey Madera, Demian Bichir, Guillermo Diaz, Mateus Ward, Ethan, and Gavin Kent, Kate Del Castillo, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rachel Pace.

Weeds Seasons and Episodes

The first season began in August 2005 and has a total of 10 episodes. The second season began somewhere in August 2006 with 12 episodes and so on. The final season was in 2012, with 13 episodes in each. But unfortunately, Netflix planned to remove all the episodes. Fans shouldn’t be disappoint, as Weed 4.20 will be available on Netflix in 2022.

Weeds 4.20 Latest News

Weeds on Showtime was a hit with reviewers and audiences alike over its celebrated eight-season run. The dark comedy series from Orange became one of the channel’s most popular shows.

Resulting in a sequel series of Weeds 4.20, which is currently in development. It stars Mary-Louise Parker in one of her most acclaimed performances. Along with her, there are Justin Kirk, Elizabeth Perkins, and Kevin Nealon in supporting roles. With the announcement of this decade-long extension, Weed 4.20 is releasing soon in 2022. Fans are happy that the show will be back once again and are extremely waiting for it.

Weeds 4.20 Plot

The story is about a mother who’s selling weed to bear the expenses of her two children. And she uses it as a source of income for her house. Weed 4.20 is expecting to deal with the Botwin family. Ten years have passed since the event of the first series. At the end of the episode, Nancy was with the close circle of some of the most feared drug lords and gangsters.

The Botwin family’s other members were either seen coping with their mother’s erratic behavior or just doing things according to their own way. We’ll have to wait till the sequel is out to find out if the dysfunctional family has truly embraced their flaws and worked on them or if they have further fractured.

Weeds 4.20 Trailer

Unfortunately, folks, no teaser, trailer, or clip regarding the upcoming weeds is available at the moment. But no need to worry because as soon as it’s available, we’ll let you know!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Film based on the Marvel Comics American Superhero Release Date Confirmed

Julia Season 2 Release Date is Confirmed?

Breeders Season 3 Release Date Confirmed

The Unicorn Season 3 Potential Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Spoiler

Welcome to Eden Cast, Release Date, Storyline and Trailer