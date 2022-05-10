Julia Season 2 Release Date is Confirmed?

Julia is a series that is inspired by the extraordinary life of Julia Child and her show The French Chef which was a pioneer in its field and later invented food television. The show is more of a documentary. With an IMDB rating of 8.4, the show has managed to capture the attention of the audience. Now that it is done with the first season, you might want to know when Julia Season 2 will be out. The show comes with the tagline, “Meet the chef who became an icon” and it belongs to the genre of biography and drama. The show first premiered on 31st March 2022 and most of the filming of the show took place in Framingham, Massachusetts, USA. It is an interesting documentary and is particularly popular amongst food lovers. The show has been received well by both critics and audiences.

HBO Max Confirms Julia Season 2

The first season of Julia throws light on her accomplishments along with her real personality. It shows her sensitive nature too. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of the show has borne its fruits. It is now officially confirmed that HBO Max has renewed the season and there will be Julia Season 2. The same was revealed in a tweet on 4th May 2022 by the official Twitter ID of HBO Max that said, “Heard you’re hungry for more. Julia is coming back for Season2!” This tweet alone was enough to make the fans happy. The same news was later shared by the cast members of Julia on their social media accounts. The renewal of the show for Julia Season 2 was also confirmed by Daniel Goldfarb, the creator of the show, who in his Twitter handle, tweeted, “To Season Two! Could not be more excited or feel more grateful.”

Release Date

At the time of writing, there has only been a renewal announcement for Julia. The official release date of Julia Season 2 is still not out. The last episode of the first season aired a few days ago on May 5, 2022. There has been a quick update about the upcoming season with the renewal announcement. This is a surprise considering the fact that HBO usually takes about two months to make an announcement regarding the renewal of a show.

It simply indicates that the popularity of the show in the first episode itself might have resulted in the quick action of the development of Julia Season 2. It is speculated that the second season might air somewhere during late 2022 or early 2023. We will update this section once the official release date of the show is available.

Plot

The plot of Julia Season 2 is still not confirmed and everything is just a guesswork. However, it is believed that in the upcoming season, Julia will be shown to make more people happy. The second season, just like the first season, might have eight episodes with a runtime of 43-49 minutes.

Julia Season 2 Cast

No information of the cast members of the show has been released yet. However, all the prominent cast members are expected to return. The main cast of the show includes:

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child

David Hyde Pierce as Paul Child

Bebe Neuwirth as Avis Devoto

Fran Kranz as Russel Morash

Fiona Glascott as Judith Jones

Brittany Bradford as Alice Naman

Other recurring casts that might make an appearance on Julia Season 2 are Jefferson Mays as P.Albert Duhamel, Robert Joy as Hunter Fox, Judith Light as Blanche Knopf, Adriane Lenox as Virginia Naman and Tosin Morohunfolo as Isaac. There are also chances that new faces might be included in the upcoming episode. However, the same can be confirmed only after an official announcement.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Doctor Strange 2 Promo Is Full of Multiverse Madness

Teen Wolf Season 7: Is Release Date Confirmed?

Welcome to Eden Cast, Release Date, Storyline and Trailer

The Unicorn Season 3 Potential Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Spoiler

Everything we know about the Warrior Nun Season 2