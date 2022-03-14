Doctor Strange 2 Promo Is Full of Multiverse Madness

Doctor Strange 2 has unveiled its exclusive new promo and it is full of multiverse madness! It features several fan favourite Marvel characters including Wanda Maximoff, Gargantos, Tyrannosaurus and America Chavez. All in all, we see several familiar faces in it and we think this may just be one of the best Marvel movies of the decade! You can find out all the latest details about Doctor Strange 2 down below.

The movie’s release date was set for May 7, 2021. However, it had to be pushed back by a whole year because of some unfortunate circumstances.

Marvel’s executive Victoria Alonso explained the reason for the delay. The producers were conducting some reshoots to ensure that all shots and scenes are of the highest quality.

“We’re shooting additional photography, and we’re almost done. Listen, there’s so much to come. You and I are going to be chatting the whole year,” she told Variety.

Fortunately, the new release date is pretty close and fans can watch the movie on May 6, 2022.

Doctor Strange 2- What is the plot?

In Doctor Strange 2, we will see Doctor Strange pair up with Wanda Maximoff to save the multiverse as it is on the brink of a breakdown. They will face several of Strange’s worst enemies including Karl Mordo and the evil version of Doctor Strange from another universe.

Production Weekly has also revealed some leaks. According to them, Dr Strange will continue researching the Time Stone. However, one of his enemies who was once an old friend appears and disturbs his plan. Owing to this, Strange ends up”unleashing an unspeakable evil.”

Scott Derrickson, the previous director, described the movie as “the gothic [and] the horror” world of Doctor Strange. He also added that “it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it”.

Elizabeth Olsen, the major antagonist of the movie, also described it as,

“They’re definitely going for that horror show vibe.”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek also shared his views on Doctor Strange 2. He said,

"With an extraordinary cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] really pushes the boundaries of storytelling and connects pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways. I can't wait for you all to see it."

The Official Cast List

The following actors will star in Doctor Strange 2.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephan Strange- The Main lead of the movie.

Benedict Wong as Wong. He is Doctor Strange’s best friend.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo- Strange’s Arch nemesis.

Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer- An ER surgeon who is also an ex love interest of Doctor Strange.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff- A possible ally or foe.

Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr Nicodemus West

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez- A young superhero who has the ability to travel between dimensions.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/ Professor X

The Official Trailer

Doctor Strange 2 has two trailers. One of them introduces Scarlet Witch as well as the evil version of Doctor Strange.

The other trailer introduces several other of the movie’s characters. This includes a new Marvel superhero, America Chavez and a mysterious character who sounds a lot like Charles Xavier from X men. All in all, both trailers suggest that Doctor Strange 2 is going to be another cinematic masterpiece.

Check out the trailer below: