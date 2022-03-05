The Bubble – A Comedy Movie is Coming to Netflix on April 1st

The Bubble is a comedy movie directed by Judd Apatow. Further, the movie is co-written by Apatow and Pam Brady. The Bubble is an all-star cast who are stuck in the pandemic. Previously, Netflix has dropped the trailer of the same with the title, “Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest” and it confused many fans as no one knows anything about Cliff Beasts. In fact, the trailer of the same was that of the movie. The Bubble is a comedy movie that will be soon available on Netflix. It is a movie based on a virus that is raging the outside world. It is a comedy movie that has been inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Bubble will be available on Netflix on 1st April 2022.

The Bubble: Trailer

The trailer of The Bubble has already been dropped by Netflix with the caption, “Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest”. In the trailer, one could see a group of actors and actresses who are stuck inside a pandemic bubble of a hotel. All the actors and actresses stuck in the hotel were actually trying to complete a sequel of an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. The trailer looked pretty great and it was accepted with hugely positive reviews and now, the poster of the same has been released too.

Check official trailer:

The Bubble: Cast

The casts of The Bubble include Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Iris Apatow and Guz Khan. Additional crew members of The Bubble include Maria Bakalova, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson KayoNick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn and Danielle Vitalis. The lead actors of the movie are Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal.

The Bubble is also known as Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest – Memories of a Requiem. The country of origin of the movie is in the United States and most of the filming of the movie was done in the United Kingdom. Apatow Productions is the production company of this comedy movie. The runtime of the movie is 1 hour 45 minutes.

The Bubble was announced in November 2020 by Judd Apatow. In february 2021, the casts of the films were decided and the other half of the cast of the movie was decided on March 16, 2021. On 22nd February, 2021, the principal photography of The Bubble began and the filming of the movie was completed on 16th April 2021. The screenplay of the movie is by Judd Apatow and Pam Brady. Judd Apatow has both directed and produced the movie.

The Bubble is all about green screen DIY and TikTok trends. Since 2020, The Bubble is the first film by Judd Apatow. Pedro Pascal and Karen Gillan will be playing the lead actor in the movie. In addition to that, Leslie Mann and David Duchovny will be playing the role of a divorced couple who are forced to quarantine together because of the virus. A meta teaser of the movie has already been released by Netflix. This movie is filled with plenty of casts and this is nothing new as Apatow comedies are known for their big casts. It will be the first movie by Apatow that is distributed by Netflix. It will be interesting to see how the movie is loved by the audience. This needs to be noted that Apatow is an Emmy award-winning director and the audience expects nothing less from the movie. The Bubble is co-produced by Barry Mendel who is under the production company of Apatow. Information about it came into public notice in November 2020 and now the movie is all set to be released.