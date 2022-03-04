The Contractor Release Date, Cast Plot and Trailer: Everything we Know So Far

The Contractor which was formerly known as Violence of Action is an upcoming American action movie. The movie is directed by Tarik Saleh and written by J.P. Davis. The Contractor is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. The production companies of the movie are Thunder Road Films, 30West and STXfilms and it will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. The Contractor was announced back in 2019 and the filming of the movie started in October 2019 in the United States and later, it was filmed in Europe too. The work of the film was wrapped in the end of 2019 and now, The Contractor is ready to hit the theater.

The Contractor was originally scheduled to be released on 10th December 2021. However, the release of the movie was pushed back to 18th March 2022. Finally, according to the sources, The Contractor will hit the theater on 1st April 2022. The movie will be released in the theater along with a premium video-on-demand release and later it will be streamed on Paramount+ and Showtime. The movie is 1 hour and 43 minutes long and it will have an R rating.

The Contractor: Casts

The Contractor casts include Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Kiefer Sutherland, Nina Hoss, Amira Casar, Fares Fares, J.D. Pardo and Florian Munteanu. Other crew members of the movie are J.P. Davis, Tarik Saleh, Eddi Marsan, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

The Contractor: Plot

The plot of the movie revolves around the protagonist of the movie James Harper, the role of which is played by Chris Pine. Harper was discharged from the U.S. Army Special Forces in an involuntary manner. Later, after its release he joined a contracting organization along with his best friend, Ben Foster, the character will be played by Mike. They are under the command of a fellow veteran named Sutherland. However, the plot takes a turn to include the action when Harper needs to save himself from the people who are trying to kill him while he is trying to make his way back home.

The Contractor: Filming Timeline

The Contractor was in its pre-production status in May, 2019 and the principal photography of the movie began in October 2019 in U.S., Germany and Romania. It reached its post-production status in June 2020 and it was finally completed in July 2021 and it will hit the movie theaters on 1st April 2022.

The Contractor: Trailer

The trailer was released two weeks back by Paramount Movies. In the 2 minutes 35 seconds long trailer, the viewers could see the action element of the movie. The trailer of the movie gave a look that it is very similar to the movie Triple Frontier. In the trailer, one could see Harper as an Army veteran who was involuntarily discharged and in addition to that, he was also denied certain privileges. He later, to take care of his family, takes a job as an independent contractor only to find that he has been double-crossed and is actually a part of a massive conspiracy.

Check official trailer:

On commenting on The Contractor, Kent Sevener, EVP, Content Acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc. said that they are very excited to bring the viewers an exceptional film like The Contractor which will be available across multiple platforms and can be enjoyed from both at home and in theaters. He further said that the cast of The Contractor is outstanding and the movie will provide the audiences with a thrilling cinematic experience that is packed with action and will keep them on the edge of the seat.