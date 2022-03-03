The Cuphead Show Season 2 will be released on Netflix soon according to the latest reports. It seems like summer will be a good time for the Cuphead fans with the news of the renewal of The Cuphead Show. Studio MDHR, the developer has recently tweeted that the release of The Cuphead Show Season 2 is official now and the second season will make its debut in Summer 2022 and it will be exclusively available on Netflix. The official release date is yet not available.

What is The Cuphead Show?

The Cuphead Show is a Netflix original cartoon that stars Cuphead, Mugman and different villains from the Cuphead video game. In season 1 of The Cuphead Show, the viewers could only see the ongoing battle ofMugman and Cuphead with the devil and his henchmen. The first season of the series basically allowed the viewers to explore the expansive cast of the bosses which left a substantial amount of story for The Cuphead Show Season 2. The first season of the show was a big hit.

The Cuphead Show was created by Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer and it is based on the Cuphead video game by Studio MDHR. The series is developed by Dave Wasson and written by Deeki Deke, Clay Morrow, Adam Paloian, Cosmo Segurson and Dave Wasson. The first series was released on 18th February 2022 and it received a positive review. The first season of The Cuphead Show consisted of 12 episodes.

According to the official announcement, It will be streaming on Netflix in summer 2022. There has not been any official release date. According to reports, the huge success of the first season of the show has made Netflix order 36 more episodes of the series which will be released as three separate groups of episodes. So, one can expect to see two more seasons after The Cuphead Show Season 2.

The Cuphead Show Season 2: Genre

The genre of The Cuphead Show Season 2 belongs to animation, action, adventure, comedy, family and fantasy series. Even though it is a fun show and may be considered that it is designed for children, it needs to be noted that The Cuphead Show Season 2 features mild violent scenes and mild frightening and intense scenes.

It is believed that Tru Valentino will continue his role as Cuphead even in The Cuphead Show Season 2 along with Frank Todaro who is playing the role of Mugman. The Cuphead Show Season 1 was released last month and the announcement of the second season has already been made with the confirmation that it will be released in summer 2022. The development of The Cuphead Show Season 2 indicates that the makers were already working on The Cuphead Show Season 2 and therefore, the short release cycle will not be a problem, therefore, it has been possible to make an announcement regarding the same soon.

Even though The Cuphead Show Season 1 has received a generally positive response, many have complained about the lack of substance in the show. It is expected that StudioMDHR will take the feedback of the viewers to make it more interesting. However, if the makers have been working in developing The Cuphead Show Season 2 before getting the feedback of the first season, chances are high that The Cuphead Show Season 2 will be similar to the first season and improvement in the series will finally be seen in the third episode. Once the official release date of The Cuphead Show Season 2 is announced, we will update the same.