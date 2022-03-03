Young Souls is coming to PS4 on March 10

Developed by 1P2P, Young Souls is finally making its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). Young Souls has been in development for quite a few years and after a couple of delays, the RPG Brawler will be finally releasing on March 10, 2022.

So, here are all the details regarding Publisher The Arcade Crew’s Young Souls.

The much awaited game will finally be available for players to enjoy. As it was announced back in August 2018 via a teaser. Then, in October 2020, a new trailer was released making some players think the game’s release was near.

Now, a new trailer for the 2d brawler game, Young Souls, has been released announcing the release date in March 2022. Moreover, this trailer also shows a glimpse of what to expect in the game.

Young Souls Storyline

The game shows one world divided into two by races. On one side are the humans while on the other side are goblins. Additionally, the game focuses on Jenn and Tristan, two orphan twins who move around the two worlds in order to find their loving foster father who is also a mysterious scientist. In their journey, they face several hurdles and fight several goblins.

Young Souls Features

In this world of Young Souls, players will get to be team humans. Also, they will get a chance to join Jenn and Tristan, the two heroes. They will have to jump between the two existing worlds and defeat any hostile goblin in the way.

Players can choose to play with their friends in a co-op world or play solo. Furthermore, players will have a chance to find equipment, upgrade, and level up. The game also gives players the freedom to keep changing their character according to their enemy.

Young Souls is already out for a trial basis on Stadia from August 17, 2021. And it seems from the preview the game’s quality is pretty good. In fact, Stadia’s preview has only proved that Young Souls is the kind of RPG game that players should get their hands on. After all, Young is a great game releasing in early 2022.