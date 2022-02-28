WWE 2K22: Release Date, Cover Athlete, And Pre-Order Info

A piece of exciting news for the WWE 2K22 fans – it has officially been announced! We are sure fans must be flabbergasted by the news as they have been waiting for this news for years now.

The developers of WWE 2K22 decided not to release a 2k21 version of the game. This is because they received a lot of complaints after the release of the 2K20 version. This version of the game had various glitches and bugs, and the fans were not amused.

The price of the game was £50, and the developers tried to find the errors in the game. However, it was to no avail. Hence, they decided to take two years to develop WWE 2K22. They have now developed the game in such a way that it can be played on next-generation consoles, which include the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The developers have not revealed much about the game yet. This is mainly because they are trying hard so that no issues occur in WWE 2K2K. They do not want their fans to be disappointed once again.

While there is limited information available about WWE 2K2K, in this article, we will provide you with all the essential information that has been revealed.

According to sources, WWE 2K22 will be released on 11th March 2022. This will be a Friday. Hence, fans can explore and enjoy the game all over the weekend.

Cover athlete and preorder info release date

Every fan is curious about who the cover athlete for WWE 2K2K will be. Well, no more suspense anymore. The cover athlete for WWE 2K2K is none other than Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio has made a name for himself in the industry over the course of 30 years. His vibrant and unique masks are now a legacy. They are what makes him so different from others in the industry.

Mysterio has now added another star to his career. During a press release, Mysterio stated that representing Lucha libre culture is a matter of pride for him. He further added that he looks forward to sharing his behind-the-scenes stories with everyone.

If you are going to order the deluxe edition of WWE 2K22, you can get access to the game on 8th March 2022. Also, anyone who preorders the game will get some added benefits. For instance, if you preorder WWE 2K22, you get access to the famous undertaker immortal pack. This allows you to play three different versions of the undertaker.

WWE 2K22 Price and Gameplay

The fans were extremely excited to see the trailer of WWE 2K22. However, they were disappointed when they didn’t get much information about the Gameplay.

The trailer showed us only a little of what to expect. The trailer showed that the game would be using a redesigned engine. Furthermore, it showed that the developers of WWE 2K22 and the WWE superstars joined hands to develop the game. Therefore, the fans are excited to play it!

Also, it was revealed that WWE 2K22 would have four different versions, each priced differently. The standard edition is available for $59.99 on the old platforms and PC. While for the new platforms, you will have to pay $69.99.

The cross-gen bundle is available for $79.99. It not only consists of the standard version but the ’96 Rey Mysterio pack. You can get the deluxe version for $99.99. This includes various standard editions and an undertaker immortal pack.

Furthermore, you can get the nWo 4-life digital edition for $119.99. It includes the bonus content from the deluxe version and various more benefits.

To wrap it up! While there is not much information available about the game, this information has gotten all the fans excited. Let’s wait for any further news from the WWE 2K22 developers!