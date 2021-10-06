Facebook is down, along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger 

All of the three applications, Facebook including Facebook messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp have suffered a major outage on Monday for one of the longest times in the history of Facebook, grounded billions of users who depend upon the social media platforms and related apps to do everything right from communicating with friends to operating their businesses and logging into multiple websites.

For how long did the outage remain?

According to Downdetector.com, The social media platforms along with the platforms possessed by Facebook had ceased functioning on around 11.30 a.m. on Monday and users were unable to use the apps for approximately 6 hours. By 5.40 p.m., some of the users got access to use all these platforms but please note that even after 6 hours of outage, not all the features were to use.

What did Facebook explain about this outage?

After an hour of the outage, Facebook stated that they know that many people are unable to use their apps and they are working on solving the issues so that things can get back to normal.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Further on late Monday Facebook said that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there was “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result.”

Facebook emailed an apology statement to USA Today saying that “To everyone who was affected by the outages on our platforms today: we’re sorry. We know billions of people and businesses around the world depend on our products and services to stay connected. We appreciate your patience as we come back online.”

What did the chief technology officer of Facebook say on the issue?

Mike Schroepfer, the Chief Technology Officer of Facebook also tweeted asking for an apology from the users- *Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook-powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible”

This outage has caused several losses to those who make money through Facebook in the form of advertisements, as per eMarketer, the digital advertising of the United States of Facebook is over $48 billion yearly which is huge. This is one of the reasons that Facebook needed to rush to resolve and resume the platforms. On late Monday Facebook said that the probable reason for the outage impacted many of its internal operations due to which it became even difficult to troubleshoot and fix the problem.

Further as confirmed by Facebook its engineers found out the origin of the issue that was associated with a networking problem that hampered connections between its data centers. And since the servers were also not able to communicate, the issue continue to rise and ultimately led to the outage of its systems and three of its significant social media tools which have been now brought back to normal.

What did Luke Deryckx, CTO of internet testing firm Ookla, have an opinion on this?

The CTO of internet firm Ookla, which is one of the leading online tracking sites, said that the global outage that occurred on Monday tends to be one of the biggest Downdetector which is monitored ever in terms of the report and length of time. “The combined popularity of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger means that billions of users have been impacted by the services being entirely offline today. … When Facebook goes down, it’s a bad day on the internet, and today is particularly stormy.”

The outage occurred following a whistle-blower who said that the largest social media platform in the world gives importance to profit over the safety of its users.

In an exclusive interview of 60 minutes, Frances Haugen, the former product manager of Facebook, said that a modification made in 2018 for the content flow in the news feed of Facebook was responsible for more disruption and ill intention in a platform solely developed to bring people closer. Due to the outage on Monday, Facebook’s share fell by 5%.

What was the cause of the outage of these social media platforms?

How can all the platforms stop working at once? Brian Krebs the computer security writer pointed out the expected reason for this outage saying that “The DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook.com or Instagram.com got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables,” Further he tweeted. “We don’t know why this change was made. It could well have been the result of an internal, system-wide change or update that went awry. It’s all speculation at this point why. FB alone is in control over its DNS records.”

The chief strategy officer at BlueCat Networks, Andrew Wertkin, said “It is 100% an internet routing issue, the routes are missing from the internet. Why that happened, we don’t know, nor the cause of it. The routes were withdrawn or yanked. We just don’t why they were yanked.”

Is someone selling 1.5 billion data from Facebook on a hacking platform?

A rumor that has been spread like fire that amid outage someone intended to sell the unused data of 1.5 billion users of Facebook but the researcher confirmed that they are unsure of the legitimacy of this rumor. Reacting on the same Facebook confirmed that they will set up an inquiry on this concern. “We’re investigating this claim and have sent a takedown request to the forum that’s advertising the alleged data.”

The platforms are working all good now.