Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot,Trailer and Many more updates.

Resident Alien is an American Sci-Fi Comedy teen mystery drama television series inspired by the comic book of the same name which is written by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The series is created by Chris Sheridan and he is also one of the executive producers along with Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, David Dobkin (pilot only), Robert Duncan McNeill, and Darryl Frank. The show premiered on 27th January 2021 on Syfy. The series starred Alan Tudyk in the main role.

The filming of the first season of the series was started on 10th September 2020 and wrapped up on 14th October 2020 and the locations include Delta, British Columbia, Canada. Initially, the first season was supposed to release by the early second quarter of 2020 but, on 9th October 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the release shifted to 27th January 2021 in the United States, and Internationally, the series premiered on CTV Sci-FI Channel on the same date but in the United Kingdom the show released on the next day. There are a total of 10 episodes in the first season of the series with an average run time of 43-45 minutes and concluded on 31st March 2021.

The show was a superhit, nominated for many awards, and won Best Cable Series Award on 22nd August 2021 also loved by many audiences and received positive reviews with a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on IMDB and a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We know after watching the suspense-packed first season, fans want to know more about the upcoming season, and here’s everything we know so far about the same, read out the full article to catch up with all the latest information.

Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date

In March 2021, the renewal of the series for a second season was officially announced after the final episode of the first season. As per reports, the second season of the show is scheduled to premiere by the first quarter of 2022 most probably. The second season is under production as of now.

Resident Alien Season 2 Cast

We expect that the maximum number of characters will be returning from season 1 of the series, catch out the names mentioned below.

Alan Tudyk in the role of the titular alien

Sara Tomko in the role of Asta Twelvetrees

Alice Wetterlund in the role of D’Arcy Bloom

Corey Reynolds in the role of Mike Thompson

Judah Prehn in the role of Max Hawthorne

Levi Fiehler in the role of Ben Hawthorne

Apart from the above main characters, there will also be recurring characters to be seen in the supporting cast, read below.

Elizabeth Bowen in the role of Liv Baker

Meredith Garretson in the role of Kate Hawthorne

Ben Cotton in the role of Jimmy

Gracelyn Awad Rinke in the role of Sahar

Deborah Finkel in the role of Abigail Hodges

Jenna Lamia in the role of Judy Cooper

Kaylayla Raine in the role of Jay

Gary Farmer in the role of Dan Twelvetrees

Mandell Maughan in the role of Lisa Casper

Diana Bang in the role of Nurse Ellen

Alex Barima in the role of Lieutenant David Logan

Elvy Yost in the role of Isabelle

Alvin Sanders in the role of Lewis Thompson

Linda Hamilton in the role of General McCallister

Michael Cassidy in the role of Ethan Stone

We can also see certain guest characters in the upcoming season of the series.

Resident Alien Season 2 Plot

Let us first take a sneak peek into the events of season 1 before getting into the prospective plot of the second season.

The first season of the series follows Alan Tudyk, who is the titular alien who crashes landed on the Earth. He is sent to destroy humanity and take over the personality of a pathology physician named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle after killing him.

He was asked to do an autopsy on a doctor of the town but eventually, the doctor passed away due to some other mysterious reasons. After spending quite some time on Earth, Alien struggles with moral confusion, if he is here for the right mission he doubts the same. HE learns many new things by living with humans and consequently he is fascinated by them. He is also concerned about the fact that a 9-year-old young boy can see him as an alien.

At the cliffhanger at end of the season 1, we see that the actual Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle killed Dr. Sam Hodges which means the Sheriff took off the wrong person in custody. We can expect season 2 to solve this mystery and continue the same storyline to untangle every question.

Another thing that needs resolution is how come Harry can turn back now when he has Max as a stowaway though we saw that for the meantime their conflict is resolved but this is yet to see what will be the effect of this in their relationship and for that, we will have to wait for season 2.

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer

There is no official trailer released yet but we hope we will get some glimpse by the end of this year.

Conclusion

After all the above information, this is clear that the upcoming season is going to be very interesting yet adventurous. We will keep you updated with the latest information on the subject, until then stay tuned.