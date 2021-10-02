Gene Simmons Sells long Time Benedict Canyon Compound for $16 million

Previous to this year, In an interview with “The Times”. Gene Simmons himself said that he is done with California. Read the official statement: “It’s time for a quieter lifestyle. No more tour buses or celebrity maps or fires or earthquakes,” in addition to this he further confirmed that he is all set to shift from California to Lake Tahoe.

Who is Gene Simmons?

For those who don’t know much about Gene Simmons, let’s get a brief idea. The 72-year-old American musician, singer, and lyricist is a well-known personality, especially for his stage performance. He is known for many other names like The Demon, The God of Thunder, Dr. Love, and Reginald Van Helsing.

So, Is he done with his all-packed-up lifestyle?

The KISS fame is sticking to his words and wants to lead his further life in peace away from all noises and to follow this only he took the bold step of selling his long time luxurious and beautiful home which he owned for over 30 years for the value of $16 million.

He had been trying to sell off the Benedict Canyon Mansion around from last year only and as per reports, earlier he had listed the selling price of $22 million, but in March 2021, after the pandemic, he intend to take benefit of the market condition which tend him to relist the selling price of the mansion for $25 million.

But wait, this is very embarrassing to state that the final price to sell on which he agreed upon is way too far from the price he actually originally quoted but anyways he managed to get $1.34 million more from the price he paid for the mansion while purchasing in the year 1986.

In the past, the two acres estate occupied a 3500 square foot farmhouse but later Simmons promptly decided to demolish the same in the favor of the 13400 square foot showplace which sits there today. He lifted his family in this beautiful mansion only which was the most important and chief setting for the 7 seasons of his A&E Reality Show named “Gene Simmons Family Jewels.”

Know about his Extraordinary Benedict Canyon Mansion

Those who haven’t checked the jaw-dropping pictures of his Benedict Canyon Mansion, please go and refer to the pictures by Christopher Amitrano. Hidden behind the gates, the mansion is reached by a great looping driveway and a pair of scenic staircases which ascends to the beautiful entrance. There are seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and splendidly majestic areas such as a two-story lobby and a great room that went unnoticed by a catwalk.

Following the release of his album KISS, Simmons made 2 KISS themed memorabilia rooms when he uses to stay there but later when he decided to sell off the mansion, he got those KISS themed rooms redesigned and quoted that “A family wants to move into a house, not a KISS museum.” The interior of the mansion shows that it has a tennis court whereas the courtyard held a beautiful green lawn which is all sealed off by quads and dense landscaping.

In the early 1970s, KISS was co-founded by Simmons and he also works as the band’s bassman and singer. They were very much notorious for their extraordinary makeup look and costumes as well. This New York-based band has managed to release 20 studio albums along with this, it is one of the top-selling bands ever with the records selling over about 75 million.

The deal of the selling was end to end managed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of California.

Well, that is all we knew about the sale of Benedict Canyon Mansion and we think we have covered every piece of information, stay tuned for more such information.