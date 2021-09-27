Magnum P.I. Season 4 All set to release on 1st October – Complete News with latest Trailers and Spoilers

Magnum P.I is finally here! The wait is finally over, folks! CBS has finally revealed the first promo for Magnum P.I. season 4! This article will answer about a lot of questions. What happened last time? How will the series move forward? So, to find the answers, keep reading!

The show is a remake of the 1980 series with the same name. It follows the story of Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who works as a private investigator, solving cases and mysteries with the help of his friends. The show itself has been receiving mixed reviews in the initial seasons and slowly moving towards positive reviews.

Magnum P.I Season 4 Release Date

Recently, CBS revealed the release date of the show. The show is going tol kick off on Friday, October 1st, airing as usual on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Magnum P.I Season 4 Recap: What Happened in Season 3?

In the finale, Higgins made a choice to go overseas with Ethan, who made it his mission to aid others in need of help. It was the chance she was looking for, to choose her relationship above everything else and run off on an exciting adventure. It seems the answer is gravitating towards a no, considering the hot mess she finds herself in.

Magnum P.I Season 4: Trailer

It’s clear from the promo that Magnus is enjoying himself. He may miss the partnership with Higgins, but it’s obvious that he’s reveling in the freedom of having to solve cases solo. As we’ve seen before, there is little to no responsibility, and knowing Magnus, this certainly means interesting events are about to occur. By the looks of it, he’s not making a whole lot of money either.

The trailer goes on to show Thomas receiving a call from Higgins asking for help. Of course, he, T.C., and Rick jumps into action. It looks to be a thrilling premiere of the season, considering the case itself is international in nature and the fact that one of their own may as well be in danger.

We will see how things have been faring in the months following the finale and how the dynamic is shifting now that Higgins is no longer in the mix. Magnus happens to be dating Detective Katsumoto’s partner, though they are keeping it quiet, which is no doubt bound to cause problems later. Well, enough with the spoilers, watch the trailer right down below

Magnum P.I Season 4:The Plot

We do have some idea of what this season will be about, given the recent release of a synopsis. Magnus is trying to keep his relationship under wraps and trying to handle solo cases; he is enjoying his newfound freedom. However, things get dicey when he is set on a task to find a single mom who is a target of two extremely dangerous gangs. Higgins takes a misstep, forcing her to help an old employer, and Rick gets some bad as well as good news.

Magnum P.I Season 4: The Cast

Jay Hernandez is going to play Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who is a security consultant for the successful novelist Robin Masters, while he also works as a private investigator.

Perdita Weeks is coming back as Juliet Higgins, a former MI6 agent who is majordomo to Robin Masters.

Zachary Knighton will be playing Orville “Rick” Wright, a Marine veteran as well as a former door gunner who is a playboy, too.

Stephen Hill will be seen as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a Marine helicopter pilot and veteran who runs helicopter tours of Hawaii and is a member of Magnum’s team.

Amy Hill is going to play Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the cultural curator of Robin Masters’ estate.

Tim Kang is coming back as Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Detective Gordon Katsumoto, who dislikes Magnum but usually comes to the team’s aid when needed.

In recurring roles are Domenick Lombardozzi as Sebastian Nuz and Christopher Thornton as Kenny “Shammy” Shamberg.

So, ensure that you tune in on Friday in time for the premiere!