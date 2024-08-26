55 Vintage Photos of the USA’s Most Famous Landmarks

Times have come and gone, but famous landmarks have maintained their significance and appearance throughout. USA’s landmarks bring in quite a lot of tourists every year because of their historical and cultural importance. However, the visitors only get to see the present forms of landmarks. Have you ever tried to see these same landmarks from a vintage lens? Well, in this article we’ll introduce you to 55 such vintage pictures of USA’s most famous landmarks and a bit of information about their past.

Statue of Liberty – New York City, New York

Many are unaware of the fact that the famous Statue of Liberty started its journey from France, which gave it to the USA in in 1886. This was a gesture to portray the alliance between two nations.

As the Statue was disassembled before being shipped to USA, it took a lot of time and effort to install it in its current place. Initially, it had a reddish-brown copper skin. However, overtime it turned into blue-green color which we now see today.

Golden Gate Bridge – San Francisco, California

Golden Gate Bridge is inarguably, world’s one of most beautiful bridges. Over 90 years ago, the bridge was commemorated. Despite having ‘golden’ in the name, the bridge is orange in color.

In fact, the term ‘Golden Gate’ refers to the Golden Gate Strait, which is the entrance to the San Francisco Bay. It still serves as a marvel of architecture and design.

Mount Rushmore – Keystone, South Dakota

For decades, Mount Rushmore has served as the symbol of freedom for the citizens of America. From 1927 to 1941, Gutzon Borglum and 400 workers remained devoted to carving faces of USA’s presidents; George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

This project was to celebrate the 150 years of rich history that the State had lived.

Empire State Building – New York City, New York

For nearly 4 decades, the Empire State Building held the record for being the tallest building in the world. It was featured in several songs and films. Hence, the building naturally became a huge tourists magnet.

It also made the world record for having 100 floors in a single building! The landmark was constructed to celebrate the power of American industry.

White House – Washington, D.C.

The White House has been used for decades as the nation’s President and First Family of the United States home. This is where they live, and all necessary actions are taken from there. While the exterior of the building has remained the same, the interior was subjected to several changes depending on the residing family’s taste.

Regardless, it still attracts a large number of tourists who can view the building from outside.

Lincoln Memorial – Washington, D.C.

As the name suggests, the Lincoln Memorial was built between 1914 and 1922 in memory of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the USA.

Other than being a testament to Lincoln’s hard work, the Lincoln Memorial also serves as a symbol for America’s democratic principles and beliefs. This is why it has been seen so many times in some of the most famous nationwide civil protests.

Grand Canyon – Arizona

Grand Canyon holds significant historical importance as studies have shown traces of humans living in the area 4,000 years ago. In recent times, for over 100 years it has served as USA’s National Park. For decades, the place has served as a great vacation spot.

It goes as deep as 6,000 feet. A few of its most renowned places include; famous glass Skywalk at the West Rim and Mather Point in the south.

Washington Monument – Washington, D.C.

The Washington Monument was built to pay tribute to USA’s first President, George Washington. Essentially, it has always appeared as a shape of an Egyptian obelisk. But on a deeper level it represents the love and devotion that the nation feels for the founding figure.

The first cornerstone was laid in the presence of Abraham Lincoln!

Hollywood Sign – Los Angeles, California

Being a cultural icon and widely known landmark, the Hollywood Sign, has appeared in innumerable films. Originally, it appeared as big letters ‘HOLLYWOOD LAND.’ This is because it was a temporary advertisement for a local real estate program. But later in 1949, ‘LAND’ letters were lifted up, leaving behind the ‘HOLLYWOOD’ sign we now know as today.

Yosemite National Park – California

Yosemite National Park began its journey as a National Park in 1890. Prior to this it was considered a State Park. From its inaugural, the National Park has served its visitors with beautiful scenery, peaks, canyons, cliffs, rivers, and nature’s reserves.

It was the State’s first project to preserve natural area for public benefit and appreciation of natural landscape. It was also a big step towards protecting animal species which needed immediate care and attention.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls‘ history dates back to when the Earth was still in its Ice Age. However, in today’s time, it is considered as a famous landmark which attracts hundreds on a daily basis. The Falls are about 12,000 years old!

Even in the 1800s, it was a famous spot for people to visit. The numbers of visitors increased when a bridge was installed for people to enjoy the view more closely. And now there are a lot more activities offered to make the experience worthwhile.

Brooklyn Bridge – New York City, New York

The renowned suspension bridge is another wonder of the USA. If we look at its historical importance, the bridge used steel for its cable wire. And this made history because before Brooklyn Bridge, no other bridge had gone down this path.

The bridge also marked the first fixed crossing of the East River, making commuting easier. Upon its completion it also held the record for being the longest suspension bridge.

Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

Established in the 1870s, it was the first National Park for the USA. Initially, visitors had limited means to explore the area. By making the cars accessible to the Park, there was a huge spike in the tourists numbers.

Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a nature’s reserve but it is also home to numerous indigenous tribes which have been living in the area peacefully. The site has almost half of the world’s active geysers and over 10,000 hydrothermal sites!

Central Park, New York City, New York, USA

The Central Park was initially opened to the general public in 1870s. Due to the interesting activities that the area offered the tourists numbers increased. In its early days, it was a norm to see carriage rides and yacht racing. The activities offered in recent times are different from what they were back in the day, but it still a famous spot for vacations!

Pike Place Market, Seattle, Washington, USA

In its early days the Pike Place Market was an area which dealt with the city’s increasing demand for fresh food. Decades later the main function of the landmark remains the same. Normally, Pike Place Market is filled with tourists from around the world being intrigued by the local crafts stalls or food stalls.

Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio

Upon its completion, Cedar Point immediately became a hot spot for people to enjoy their free time in. This was mainly because it was first of its kind for the people of USA. For more than a century, it has given the best theme park experience to its visitors. In fact, Switchback Railway was first available in Cedar Point.

Times Square, New York City, New York



It might be hard to comprehend but Times Square wasn’t always a hustling bustling spot with gigantic advertisement screens. Initially it went by the name ‘Longacre Square.’ To put things into perspective, Longacre Square was a space surrounded by apartments. However, as electricity arrived in the area it was subjected to a lot of change!

As the place was fast developing, it was renamed to ‘Times Square,’ after New York Times.

Atlantic City Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey

The Atlantic City Boardwalk which we know today isn’t quite different from what it was initially. Even in its early days the area was lined with grand hotels, stores, and famous restaurants. Along with serving as a landmark, it also increased the number of visitors arriving at the Atlantic City Beach.

Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip is home to world-famous casinos like Bellagio, The Venetian, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Wynn Las Vegas. Before transforming into the famous spot, it used to be a barren desert. Even in the vintage pictures of the Las Vegas Strip, you’ll see high billboards of renowned casinos.

Coney Island, New York City, New York

For more than a century, Coney Island has given its visitors a good spot to enjoy. To provide a more interesting experience, the amusement park has rides, exhibitions, restaurants, and shops. Steeplechase Park, Luna Park and Dreamland were famous areas of the Coney Island. Unfortunately, Luna Park was destroyed by a fire.

Epcot, Disney World, Florida

Today, Disney World is one of the most visited places in the world. Surprisingly, they have maintained this caliber since decades. Epcot is itself a theme park inside the Disney World! And there’s a bit of history behind it as well.

Initially Florida’s Disney World had 6 individual theme lands. However in 1982, they introduced EPCOT which is short for ‘Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.’

Bourbon Street, New Orleans

Adrien de Pauger laid the foundation for Bourbon Street in the 1700s. Now in the 21st century, it is the symbol of a party town. The street is decorated with neon lights while music blends into the environment.

As it is home to one of the oldest bars and restaurants, it pulls in a lot of visitors who want to experience the unique street with their own eyes.

Space Needle, Seattle, Washington

Space Needle was a product of the Seattle World’s Fair. It caught attention of many due to its design and the views that it offered. The architecture marvel is also known as a ‘400-day Wonder’ because it took 400 days to construct it.

It offers breathtaking views of the city from 3 points. Most of the vintage photos of Space Needle show the visitors looking down from the tall building.

Gateway Arch, St Louis, Missouri

The 630-foot-tall monument in St. Louis, holds a deeper meaning behind its architecture. The arch symbolizes the gateway to the West and the national expansion. It also marked the movement of settlers towards the American West.

Luckily, there are several pictures of the Gateway Arch when it was in the process of being constructed.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Los Angeles

This landmark consists of 2,783 five-pointed terrazzo-and-brass stars engraved into the floor. These stars represent honorable famous personalities who contributed to the entertainment industry.

It is a norm for visitors to take pictures with their favorite celebrity’s star. In fact, this has been a tradition since the project’s inaugural.

The Alamo

Whenever, the Texas Revolution is discussed, the conservation can not proceed further without the Alamo being mentioned. It is primarily because it was the site of the Battle of Alamo in 1836. This battle played a significant role in in the Texas Revolution.

Due to its importance, it receives a lot of tourists for historical purposes.

National Mall, Washington D.C.

National Mall is itself a famous landmark containing great monuments like Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and many more.

Other than this, the National Mall is said to preserve more than 1,000 acres of federal parkland in Washington, D.C. In a nutshell, the landmark celebrates America’s rich history of persistence and success.

John F. Kennedy Space Centre

The Kennedy Space Centre was involved in some of the most important space missions. It was the departure site for the first human delegation to leave Earth for the moon. Due to this importance, many astrologically-intrigued tourists visit the space center.

Originally known as the ‘Launch Operations Center,’ it was later renamed to ‘John F. Kennedy Space Center.’ This decision was taken to honor Kennedy who was assassinated in 1963.

Disneyland, Anaheim, California

Even in the vintage photos, Disneyland seems to be the most wanted place. This is evident from the fact that hundreds of people lined outside to somehow get a chance to tour Disneyland.

It was Walt Disney’s first theme park, its design and construction was strictly scrutinized by Walt Disney himself.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, Weeki Wachee, Florida

Weeki Wachee is country’s deepest natural springs. But this isn’t the reason why it attracts thousands of visitors. In fact, the mermaid shows which began in the 1940s are the main reason why it is so famous. These mermaid shows involve ‘mermaids’ swimming into deep surfaces of the water body and carrying out well-synchronized dances. This is why you’ll see several vintage pictures of mermaids resting after tiring shows.

The Hoover Dam – Nevada/Arizona border

The Hoover Dam is an official National Historic Landmark. It was built during the ‘Great Depression’ and serves as a testament to the brave country’s nation which built a project despite the adverse conditions. The main purpose behind building the dam was for agricultural reasons while simultaneously to serve as a source of hydroelectric power to neighboring areas.

Independence Hall – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Independence Hall is USA’s historic civic building which dates back to the 1700s. Its the building where important events like Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States were discussed by the key American figures.

It is also referred to as the birthplace of America because of its historical importance.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – Arlington, Virginia

It is a historic funerary monument which was built to honor the soldiers’ bodies which could not be identified or found. Today, the area is well guarded to discourage visitors from disrespecting the bodies that lie under the monument.

Essentially, it is a symbolic grave to remember all soldiers who died for their country.

Bunker Hill Monument – Boston, Massachusetts

The Bunker Hill Monument is said to preserve the battlefield of the Battle of Bunker Hill, which was one of the first battles fought in the American Revolution.

The monument’s cornerstone was laid 50 years after the battle to pay tribute to its memory. Today, in the same place, we see a tall historical monument erected.

Liberty Bell – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Liberty Bell symbolizes freedom in The United States of America. The Bell was rang at many important occasions like signing of the Constitution, and the deaths of Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Thomas Jefferson.

The visitors are allowed to view the bell from a distance, but in order to go near it you have to go through strict inspection.

Old North Church – Boston, Massachusetts

Old North Church is a historically and religiously important monument which served as a mission church at its prime. Built in the 1700s, the Church’s architecture was inspired from Christopher Wren.

Plus, it is also honored because of being the first stop on Paul Revere’s “Midnight Ride.” Revere commanded three Boston Patriots to hang two lanterns in the Church’s steeple.

Freedom Trail – Boston, Massachusetts

Freedom Trail was preserved and contributed by Boston citizens to remember the American Revolution and the hardwork that it required. The Freedom Trail offers a unique experience through museums, burying grounds, parks, ships, churches, and meeting houses.

Most importantly, it highlights Boston’s crucial role in the American history.

John Paul Jones Memorial – Washington, D.C.

The John Paul Jones Memorial is a historical landmark which honors the nation’s first naval war hero. It was dedicated to him on 17th April, 1912. For over a 100 years, it has attracted visitors who are interested in learning about John Paul’s contribution to the USA’s naval army.

Marblehead Light – Ohio

Marblehead Light stands as a historically important landmark which played an important role for the country’s naval progress. In fact, it is USA’s one of the oldest lighthouses which are in continuous use. From the 1800s to the current times, it has protected sailors on the dangerous shores of the Marblehead Peninsula.

Old Courthouse (St. Louis) – Missouri

As the name suggests, this landmark is the oldest federal building built in the United States. The Old Courthouse has seen some of the most important cases filed in the history of the country. For instance, the Dred and Harriet Scott was fought in the Old Courthouse.

Fenway Park – Boston, Massachusetts

Located in Boston, Fenway Park is a baseball stadium which dates back to the early 1900s. It is the oldest active ballpark in MLB. To maintain its functionality, Fenway Park had to undergo renovation. Nevertheless, it still attracts people who are interested either in its historical importance or sports related history.

The Chrysler Building – New York City, New York

The Art Deco skyscraper located on the East Side of Manhattan in New York City is another one of USA’s architectural wonders. Before the Empire State Building, it had the title for the world’s tallest building. As the building is used for offices, the tourists are only allowed into the lobby area.

The Santa Monica Pier – Santa Monica, California

The Santa Monica Pier landmark marks the end of Route 66 and offers visitors a popular amusement park. Aside from its beautiful scenery, it is also energy efficient; the park uses world’s only solar-powered Ferris Wheel and a roller coaster. Additionally, another reason behind why it pulls in so many tourists is because of its strategic location near a beach. Visitors get double the fun!

Mount Vernon – Mount Vernon, Virginia

George Washington was laid to rest in Mount Vernon which formerly used to be a plantation estate. Several other Washington family members are also buried there. Currently, the estate is open to tourists who can visit tombs, mansions, gardens, museum, farms, and pretty much everything within the boundaries.

The U.S. Capitol – Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol is another most commonly known USA’s landmark, it is primarily because of being featured in numerous protests. It was first opened in the 1800 and still continues to serve as an important political building for the United States Congress.

In the Capitol, the laws are made, presidents are inaugurated, and deliver important speeches. Symbolically it represents American people and their government.

The Lincoln Tunnel – New York/New Jersey

Opened in 1937, The Lincoln Tunnel, is 1.5 mile long tunnel running under the Hudson River. Its importance lies in the fact that the tunnel connects Midtown Manhattan with New Jersey. While the citizens use it to commute, the tourists see it as an engineering marvel of its era.

The Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina

The historic landmark was built for George W. Vanderbilt as his summer house in late 1800s. Initially, it was just visited because of being home to the famous Vanderbilt family. But with the government announcing the estate as a landmark, the tourists numbers increased.

The most unique part about the Biltmore Estate is its huge size and its French Renaissance influence.

Mt. Washington Cog Railway – Mount Washington, New Hampshire

It was world’s first mountain-climbing cog railway and still continues to function. Mainly tourists visit the railway to go up the mountain and experience the engineering marvel and a glimpse into 19th-century engineering innovations.

Mesa Verde National Park – Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park is UNESCO’s World Heritage Site and one of the important archaeological areas of the world. To give you an idea, the National Park is home to over 4,700 archaeological sites including 600 cliff dwellings. Additionally, there are also pithouses, pueblos, masonry towers, and farming structures to explore.

Mystic Seaport – Mystic, Connecticut

The Mystic Seaport landmark is a testament of America’s maritime heritage. It serves as a museum giving the visitors information about sailing ships and boats. However, the landmark saw a surge in visitors after the acquisition of the Charles W. Morgan in 1941, which is the only surviving wooden whaling ship.

Pearl Harbor – Hawaii

Being the site of the 1941 Japanese attack that led to the U.S. entering World War II, Pearl Harbor, is an important USA landmark. Moreover, it also includes the USS Arizona Memorial and other historic sites. It still invites tourists to experience the environment which tells the story of the War in the Pacific.

Craters of the Moon – Idaho

The bizarre scenic beauty of Craters of the Moon has always been famous amongst the visitors. Essentially, the landmark is a region of volcanoes and an ocean of lava. Aside from this there are also scattered islands of cinder cones and sagebrush.

It is a protected National Preserve with three large natural lava fields and surrounding grasslands.

The Badlands – North Dakota

The Badlands are primarily famous because of Theodore Roosevelt, as he used to love spending his time here. Hence, in order to honor his love majority of its area is referred to as Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

You’ll also find the renowned ‘Painted Canyon’ in this region along with unique rock formations telling about the area’s geology.

Plymouth Rock – Plymouth, Massachusetts

Traditionally considered as the landing site of the Pilgrims in 1620, Plymouth Rock is a symbol America’s early colonial history. Essentially, it is the harbor in the Plymouth which attracts tourists.

Chimney Rock – Nebraska

For American West history buffs, Chimney Rock has always been a great visiting landmark. Archaeologically and historically it has contributed to a lot of information. This is mainly why you will be able to find several vintage photos of the Chimney Rock from different angles.

It rises nearly 300 feet above North Platte River valley and its peak goes as high as 4,228 feet above sea level.

Well, that’s a wrap on 55 vintage photos of USA’s renowned landmarks. Remember to bookmark this page for more such information!