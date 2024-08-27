43 Amazing Photos That Show How Different The US Was 100 Years Ago

An amazing photograph always tells a story that is associated with that particular moment. Also, it has many meanings attached to it. Just like this, if we look at a collection of images of a country that was taken 100 years ago, we can surely tell what was the state of that country at that time. In this, article we will look at 43 amazing photos that will show how different the United States of America was 100 years ago. Each picture of the country is historical and tells the story of changes in fashion, lifestyle, and architecture.

Graham Jackson Sheds Tears On FDR’s Funeral

Franklin D Roosevelt was the only person who became the president of the United States for a number of four times. The photograph taken by ED Clark shows Chief Petty Officer, Graham Jackson crying openly and playing Goin Home on his accordion as the flag-draped funeral train of FDR passes by in 1945. This symbolizes not only the grief of the nation but also the acknowledgment of FDR’s efforts for civil rights.

Route 66 In Arizona In 1947

As we all know, the American region started to move towards growth of car culture and post-war expansion in the 1940s. As the US started expanding, Route 66 in Arizona became a symbol for those who wanted to explore places that were full of excitement and adventure. The road shown in the picture above is in Seligman, Arizona, and was captured in a picture in 1947.

Another picture that was taken decades ago by photographer, W. Eugene Smith, was of Dr. Ernest Ceriani. In 1948, the Country Doctor made a house call on foot when he was serving in Kremmling, Colorado. After a brief stint in the US Navy, the famous doctor was recruited by a hospital in Kremmling in 1946. He was the sole physician who was serving a Rocky Mountain enclave spread over 400 square miles, inhabited by 2000 people.

Robert Nuher And His Family Watch Television

In 1949, Robert Nuher who was a truck driver, and his family were captured in a picture that shows them gathered together in a living room. In the above picture, it can be seen that they all are sitting on the floor around a television. The picture was taken at the time when televisions first invaded the living rooms of American households. Also, a new station was installed in Nuher’s hometown of Erie.

Francis Ike Fenton And His Mates Captured In A Picture

In 1950, five years after the end of World War II, the soldiers of America were fighting again. But this time, it was with the soldiers of Korea. At that time, Marine Captain Francis Ike Fenton and his teammates were captured in a picture when they were trying to ponder upon their fate, after being told that they had run out of bullets and ammunition.

The Golden Gate Bridge In 1952

In 1952, American photographer, Margaret Bourke-White captured a stunning photograph of the Golden Gate Bridge from a helicopter. The popular bridge was opened in 1937 and connects the Pacific Ocean and San Francisco Bay.

Disneyland Opened In 1955

On 17th July 1955, the theme park of Walt Disney named, Disneyland was opened to the public in Anaheim, California. The opening day of the place was intended to be an International press preview because the invites were sent to a limited number of people who could take the rides and enjoy the parades. However, many fake invites were circulated and on a particular day, around 20000 guests showed up. A picture of the park was taken at that time and shows that it has been built upon 160 acres of land.

Billie Holiday Performed At Late Night Jazz Session

Decades ago, Billie Holiday was captured in a picture when she performed at one of the late-night jazz sessions by well-known photographer, Gjon Mili. The popular singer or a singular jazz vocalist is known around the world for her several songs including God Bless The Child and Strange Fruit. Also, Billie Holiday had a troubled childhood, endured sexual abuse, and struggled with alcohol and heroin addiction.

49th Star Added To The American Flag

In 1958, famous photographer, Dmitri Kessel captured a historic photograph. In the above picture, a 49th star is being added to the National Flag of America when Alaska joined the union in 1959. Also, the flag was raised on 4th July 1959, at the Fort McHenry National Historic Site in Baltimore, Maryland.

John F. Kennedy Celebrates At The Inaugural Ball

John F. Kennedy became the 35th president of America in 1961. After beginning his presidency with a speech that declared, the commanding power had been passed to a new generation of Americans, JFK celebrated his victory with his wife, Jacqueline Lee at his Inaugural Ball. The moment was captured in a picture by renowned photographer, Paul Schutzer.

U.S. Marines Carrying Their Wounded Soldiers In 1966

In October 1966, the Marines of the United States were captured in a picture when they were carrying their wounded soldiers during a firefight near the Southern Edge of the DMZ in Vietnam. The picture of the soldiers was taken by Larry Burrows, who was killed with three other popular photographers when their helicopter was shot down in 1971 in Laos.

In the year 1967, Football became a popular sport in the American region when Bart Sterr led the team of Green Bay Packers to win a match over the Kansas City Chiefs, in the first Super Bowl which was held at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The particular moment was captured in a picture by the popular photographer, Art Rickerby.

Three Popular Assassination In The 60s

In the 1960s, three well-known people were assassinated including Robert Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King. In 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy was making his own run for the position of president. However, after winning the California primary and giving a winning speech at the Ambassador Hotel of Los Angeles, Robert F. Kennedy was brutally shot by Sirhan Sirhan. A 17-year-old boy named Juan Romero was captured in a picture when he shook hands with the dead body of RFK.

Shirley Temple Celebrated Her 8th Birthday

A popular child star and political player, Shirley Temple was known around the world for acting in scores of films during the period of the Great Depression. She was well-known for appearing in movies such as Cheer and Stand Up. In 1936, the famous celebrity was captured in a picture when she celebrated her 8th birthday at the 20th Century Fox film studio in the middle of the Great Depression when she was the biggest box star in the USA.

Herbert McBride Broke The Motorcycle Record Of The World

In 1920, Herbert McBride was captured in an amazing photograph while sitting on her motorcycle. In the same year, she broke the world’s motorcycle record for amateurs with a speed of 104.4 miles per hour. The famous motorcyclist along with her teammate Eugene Walker of the Indian Motorcycles Factory Racing Team, broke several speed records in several days along the sands of Ormond Beach in Florida.

Governor Edwin P. Morrow Signs A Bill

On 6th January 1920, the Governor of Kentucky Edwin P. Morrow was captured in a photograph when he was signing or ratifying the bill of the Nineteenth Amendment. The particular amendment made rounds around the world because it gave women equal rights to vote. In the above picture, the Kentucky governor can be seen surrounded by the members of the Kentucky Equal Rights Association.

NYC’s Coney Island Beach On 4th Of July

Fourth of July is celebrated in the American region as their Independence Day from the country of Great Britain. In 1920, a picture of New York’s Coney Island Beach was captured by the American photographer, George Rinhart in which people can be seen celebrating the 4th of July. Also, thousands of people can be seen in the aerial view of the picture, gathered around the famous beach.

Franklin D. Roosevelt With His 14-Year-Old Daughter

Another amazing picture that was taken decades ago was of Franklin D. Roosevelt and his daughter Anna, who was just 14 years old at that time. The then-vice presidential candidate was captured in August 1920 at his summer house in Campobello with his daughter Anna, who was holding her bicycle.

National Capitol Being Guarded By The 63rd Infantry

In the 1920s, the War Department of the United States assigned the 63rd Infantry Division to guard the Capitol Building. The protection unit was declared as the permanent National Guard of Washington DC. Also, it was declared that the unit would be responsible for guarding the National Capitol Building in the war times as well as the peace times. At that time, a picture of the soldiers surrounding the Capitol Building with their arms and weapons was taken by a photographer.

Opening of Washington’s Municipal Bathing Beach

In May 1920, a photo of some girls was captured at the opening of Washington’s bathing beach. In the picture, the girls can be seen wearing short bathing suits and standing on the sand alongside the beach. During the opening ceremony of the beach, it was announced by the officials that they would be reversing the rules that banned certain activities at Atlantic City and Coney Island.

Wall Street Bomb Explosion In 1920

On 16th September 1920, a tragedy was captured by a photographer in a picture. A bomb explosion happened on Wall Street in New York City which took away the lives of 30 people. Also, hundreds of people were injured and sent to a hospital out of which, eight died after reaching the hospital. However, after the tragedy happened, no one was identified as the culprit but many communist groups and anarchists were questioned for several years.

Aftermath Of The Wall Street Bombing

Another picture of New York’s financial district was taken after the bomb explosion happened in 1920. A large crowd of men gathered on Wall Street to see the aftermath of the bombing, which took the lives of thousands of people. In the above picture, a large crowd of men can be seen wearing hats and catching a glimpse of the aftermath.

Ship Launching Of Streamer Annie E. Morse

In the early months of the 1920s, the ship launching of streamer Annie E. Morse was captured in a stunning photograph. The ship launching was probably held at the Virginia Shipbuilding Corporation in Alexandria, Virginia. In the above picture, it can be seen that the ship was awaited by hundreds of people who were standing in the front.

Charles Paddock Wins Gold Medal In 1920 Summer Olympics

Charles Paddock who was also known as Charley was an American athlete who won a gold medal in the 100m race at the 1920 Summer Olympics, which were held in Antwerp, Belgium. He won the race with his famous flying finish. Further, Morris Krisley of the USA came in second place and Jackson Scholz of the USA came in fourth place.

Swimmers From The USA Team Captured At The 1920 Olympics

Another historic picture that shows a different state of the USA was taken in the 1920 Summer Olympics. The Swimmers from the USA team were captured in a picture while they standing alongside the swimming pool on 25th July 1920. The swimmers in the photograph are Ethelda Bleibtrey from New York City who won three gold medals and Duke Kahanmoku of Hawaii who won two gold medals.

Alice Paul Unfolds A Banner At National Women’s Party Headquarters

Alice Paul, a popular suffragist was captured in a picture when she was unfolding a banner from the balcony of National Women’s Party Headquarters and showing a star for each and every state who has given their assent to the 19th Amendment. In the picture, the women can be seen celebrating the ratification of the amendment by the state of Tennessee on 18th August 1920. The 19th Amendment gives the women an equal right to vote.

Annual May Festival At The Friends Country Club

In 1920, the Annual May Festival of the Friends Select School in Washington D.C. was held at the Friends Country Club. A performance by some dancers, who were wearing white flowy dresses was captured in a picture.

Aerial View Of Battleship USS Oklahoma

The USS Oklahoma was a US-based battleship that was built by the New York Shipbuilding Corporation, solely for the use of the United States Navy. It was originally built in the year 1910 and was operated by the naval officers of America until it sank in the Pearl Harbour of Hawaii. The sinking of the battleship happened in December 1941. The above picture gives an aerial view of the USS Oklahoma.

Warren G Harding Gives A Speech

On 16th August 1920, the Republican presidential candidate, Warren G. Harding gave a speech from the front porch of his house, which caught the attention of many people. The moment of his speech was captured in an amazing picture. The famous personality won the 1920 presidential elections and became the 29th president of the United States.

Horse Riding Competition At Fort Myer In Virginia

In 1920, a horse riding competition was held at Fort Myer in Virginia. A game in the competition was captured in a picture when a horse and a rider were jumping between two soldiers.

Atlanta’s Slave Auction House Was Captured In A Picture

Photographer George N. Bernard captured the Slave Auction House of Atlanta in a picture when the Union occupation of Georgia was going on during the period of the Civil War. In the above picture, it can be seen that a soldier is sitting outside the Slave Auction House with a rifle in his hand. It has been stated that when the building present on Whitehall Street was in use, it was mainly used for hosting auction ceremonies in which the buyers used to bid for enslaved people. Before the auction began, the enslaved individuals had to present themselves on a stage so that the buyers could judge them.

Nashville’s View In The 1860s

In the 19th century, just like New York City, Nashville was also a place that looked completely unrecognizable. Today, the city of Nashville is known for its neon lights, country music, and lively people. However, if we look at the time of the 1860s, the city was backed with wilderness and had low-rise homes without any lights and colors. Also, at that time, more than 3200 enslaved Africans and Americans lived in Nashville.

First Boat Floating In The Yellowstone Lake

The first national park that was established in the United States was the Yellowstone National Park. Today, this park has become so famous that people from all around the world come here for hiking and boating. A picture of the national park’s first boat, which was named Annie, was captured decades ago in the year 1871. It was the very first boat that was launched in Yellowstone Lake and since then, many boats have been introduced.

Capitol Building Of America In the 1870s

The Capitol Building of the United States of America was first established in the year 1873, and since then, the legislative branch has been improved many times just because it is the seat of the United States. Also, it is one of the most important landmarks of America. In the 1870s, after the erection of the cast-iron dome, a picture of the Capitol Building was captured. In the above picture, a group of men can be seen standing in front of the building.

Statue Of Liberty In 1885

In 1885, the beginning of the Statue of Liberty was captured in an amazing photograph. In the picture, the giant toes and torch of the Statue can be seen before getting assembled on Bedloe’s Island. Also, a man can be seen standing behind the giant toe of the Statue of Liberty. The sculpture was designed by the French sculptor, Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. Also, it has definitely changed the face of the American region.

New Orleans’ Classical French Market

In 1890, the famous French market of New Orleans was a famous tourist spot for people from all around the world. Also, it was captured in a picture by an American photographer which shows the rugged cobbled streets of the market. The market was based on the French theme and had stylish stores and cafes such as Cafe du Monde. Also, the French market was established in 1791.

Brooklyn Bridge In The Old Days

The Brooklyn Bridge was opened in May 1883 and it is one of the most important landmarks of the USA. It is the longest suspension bridge which is cable-stayed and connects Manhattan and Brooklyn. In the year of its completion and opening, the first fixed crossing of the East River was captured in a photograph by an American photographer.

Opening Of New York’s Public Library in 1911

On 23rd May 1911, the opening day of New York’s Public Library was captured in a picture. The library was officially opened in the elegant Beaux-Arts style building present on Fifth Avenue. At the time when the picture was taken, the building in which the library was opened was the largest marble building in the country. Also, it had grand facades and big lion sculptures on it.

Elizabeth Selden White Rogers Promotes Women’s Right To Vote

In 1915, another popular suffragist was captured in a picture when she was promoting the cause of women’s right to vote on a mobile platform. The picture was taken by a photographer when the suffragist was present in New York City and was surrounded by a crowd of men while standing on the door-side of a public vehicle.

Las Vegas’s Fremont Street in the 1900s

If we look at some of the streets of the American region now, they will look unrecognizable because the country has changed drastically. One such street is the Fremont Street in Las Vegas. During the time of its infancy, the street was captured in a picture when it had no shops, hotels, and colorful bars and lounges. Instead at that time, the empty street only had dull furniture shops, grocery shops, and bakeries.

Times Square In 1921

Times Square is known as the Crossroads of the World and is one of the most important places in America. In 1921, the famous spot was captured in a picture that shows the classical bright lights and people from all around the world scattered everywhere. Times Square is not actually a square, rather it is an intersection.

Zelda And Scott Fitzgerald In Their Early Careers

The most celebrated writers of the 20th century, Scott Fitzgerald and his wife Zelda Fitzgerald were captured in a picture during the early days of their career. After getting married, the couple became pregnant and returned to the childhood home of Scott Fitzgerald in Minnesota. The picture above shows the two talented writers posing for a photograph together.

Hudson Motor Company’s Production Line

From 1909 to 1954, the Hudson Motor Car Company manufactured cars in Michigan. But after some time, it merged with the American Motors Corporation. Though they had a signature engine of their own and were the third-best American car manufacturers, but the production of their cars never surpassed the number of Ford and Chevrolet. In the above picture, the production line of the company can be seen.