Bull’ Trailer Released Violence in Blood Soaked Revenge Thriller Starring Neil Maskell

Good news for all the Bull fans – the official Trailer for Bull has been released. Along with the trailer, the official poster and the release date for the movie have also been released.

This news has gotten fans all excited. The trailer has been receiving applause from the audience as well.

This movie is going to be a revenge Thriller. Anyone who has watched Neil Maskell’s previous movies knows not to cross him when he’s not in a good mood. In the movie, he is no different. The actor is ready for some bloodshed in the movie.

Fans are curious to know the details about the movie. The trailer and poster have revealed some of the most important information about the movie. In this article, we will tell you about all that we have gathered from the trailer of Bull.

Bull Cast

One of the most important things for the audience is the cast of the movie. Well, you won’t be disappointed after seeing the cast.

The official cast list is:

Neil Maskell as Bull;

David Hayman as Norm;

Tamzin Outhwaite as Sharon;

Lois Brabin-Platt as Gemma.

Bull was released for the very first time on August 6, 2021, in Montreal. This was the British thriller’s world premiere. Later on, it also screened at the BFI London Film Festival.

Furthermore, in 2022, the North American Distribution rights were taken by Saban films. They have decided to release the movie in America in the second quarter of 2022. American fans couldn’t have been happier by this news.

The movie can be seen by the fans on April 1, 2022. Also, the digital and on-demand versions of the movie will officially be released on April 5, 2022.

More about Bull

The movie Bull is by a British writer-director Paul Andrew Williams. Williams is a BAFTA-winning writer and director who has given us some of the biggest hits.

According to the trailer, Maskell plays the character of an aggressive and mysterious man named Bull. The story revolves around Bull, who comes back home after almost ten years. The only thing on his mind after returning is bloodshed. This is mainly because it had been left to die ten years ago. Bull is an interesting yet terrifying character.

The poster for Bull

With the trailer, the movie’s official poster was also released. The poster shows a type of violence. Moreover, you can deduce from the poster that Bull wants revenge on anyone who was a part of his downfall.

The poster portrays a dark image. However, fans are absolutely in love with the poster and can’t wait to finally watch the whole movie.

The trailer of the british thriller has fulfilled all the expectations. However, the audience is still waiting to watch the movie so that they can give their final verdict. Judging from the trailer, This movie will be a huge success.