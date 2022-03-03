Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner expecting their 2nd baby

Sophie Turner is expecting another baby and fans couldn’t be more excited! The 25 year old Game of Throne star and her husband Joe Jonas started their family two years ago when they became pregnant with their first child Willa. Now, rumors have it that the couple is expecting a second child. The speculations arose after Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a bikini that showcased her growing stomach. How authentic is this new? Have Joe and Sophie commented on the pregnancy? Keep on reading to find out.

Sophie Turner’s Second Pregnancy

Turner’s baby bump has sparked rumors of a second pregnancy. However, neither Joe nor Sophie has officially confirmed the news. Their reps have also not responded to requests for confirming the news.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are known for keeping things private! First, they eloped and got married without letting anybody know! Then, they were quiet about their first pregnancy and only confirmed the news officially after Willa’s birth. Thus, it is no surprise that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are quiet about their second pregnancy.

An insider source recently revealed the information to In Touch.

“She is a private person and won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready. She is almost halfway through,” they said.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Marriage

The two popular stars Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas publicly began dating in 2016. They were engaged in the following year and made their debut as a Hollywood star couple in 2018.

The couple eloped in 2019 and tied the knot in Las Vegas. The wedding was intimate and personal with only a few of their close friends. They didn’t even exchange huge rings! Instead, the couple opted for ring pops as wedding rings!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also had a huge second wedding ceremony! It took place Château de Tourreau in France. The wedding was a sight for sore eyes with one of the biggest wedding budgets to date!

Sophie and Joe are a fan favorite Hollywood couple. Thus, news of another addition to the Jonas family has made fans ecstatic. However, we still have to receive word from the couple to begin celebrations for welcoming the second Jonas baby.