Harry Kane’s net worth in 2022: What is Kane’s annual salary?

The captain of the England football team, Harry Kane, has been trending these days. The topmost searched question in the trend searches is his salary and Harry Kane’s net worth. If you’re also interested in knowing such facts about him, then you’re in the right place. Because the following article contains his latest and accurate net worth.

He’s been an active player on the field since 2011, which also happens to be his debut year for Tottenham. Before being a part of Tottenham, Kane used to be in League One.

How much is Harry Kane’s net worth?

Harry Kane’s net worth is estimated to be $49 Million! His income is around $12 million. His investments are worth $17 Million, whereas he owns 8 luxurious cars worth $2 Million.

Harry Kane’s Endorsements and How Much he has Increased His Net Worth?

Over the years, he has achieved a handful of milestones and has a pretty big fan base that has helped him bag significant brands. He’s the face for a lot of mainstream names. Any guesses?

His primary deals are signed with Nike and Global Apparel. The footballer seems to be a fan of the Nike shoes, and to honour him, the brand even launched an exclusive series of the shoes that he loves to wear. For those of you who are interested in knowing is called the “Special Edition Hypervenom 3 HK”.

Overall he has earned $2 Million from these deals. But of course, he endorses other brands too. They include:

Mars Bars

Leyton Orient

Beats by Dr. Dre

EA Sports Fifa Games

Harry Kane’s biography

Kane was born in 1993 on 28th July. He became a regular player for Tottenham amidst their 2014-2015 seasons. Since then, his career has bloomed! The footballer has scored above 100 pretty impressive goals.

He has also represented England in other categories like “Under-21” or “Under 18”. So, we know that he’s quite an essential asset to the country.

Harry Kane’s social media accounts

The footballer also seems to be quite active on his social media accounts. All 3 of his accounts have a lot of followers. These are his official accounts:

Beware of all the fake accounts that the footballer has!

Kane is a luxurious man!

The footballer is known for his investments and a lifestyle which only a few can afford. Over the years, he has spent a lot of dollars maintaining the life that he has built with so much hard work.

The mansion that he owns in London took a fortune to build! He and his wife spent their maximum energy and money-making that a mega-mansion. However, that house is currently given on rent. Kane and his family live in another home, for which he pays around $90,000 monthly! Well, his current home has everything.

His cars are also one of a kind! He’s usually seen driving a black Range Rover Autobiography. However, he also owns:

$40,000 worth Jaguar F Pace SUV

$320,000 worth 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports

A Ferrari

Besides spending on him and his family, he has also contributed generously to specific organizations. Amidst the pandemic, he held a conference in which he sponsored the Leyton Orient’s shirt. All the money generated in that event was given to the charity. He also loves children a lot and, in numerous ways, has helped in making their lives a lot easier.

Well, that is all about Kane, but stay tuned for more updates on other celebrities’ lives!