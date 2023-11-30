What is O.J. Simpson Net Worth?

In 1973, O.J. Simpson made history by becoming the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season, marking a significant milestone in his career. Despite being past his prime in the NFL, O.J. Simpson still continues to be a figure of public interest. He remains in the spotlight, prompting people to think about him. Below, we have compiled everything about his business ventures and the strategies that he used in building his empire. So, without further delay, let’s learn about O.J. Simpson net worth.

O.J. Simpson Net Worth

O.J. Simpson net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Most of this wealth comes from his NFL career and the endorsements related to it. He was also a former sports commentator.

While the ex-NFL player is famous for his superior sportsmanship, he has also been part of an extremely notorious case in 2007, which made him a convicted criminal.

Due to O.J. Simpson’s dormant professional career, the primary source of income is the NFL pension. According to the sources, he was receiving $1,700 a month as his pension in 2017. However, the amount might have increased up until now, but nothing can be said with surety.

O.J. Simpson Net Worth Over Time

$3 million may seem like a small figure to have for someone like O.J. Simpson, whose career bloomed once upon a time. But there is a history behind this number. Simpson’s criminal activities cost him quite a lot, and as he had to pay settlement money, it significantly impacted his net worth negatively.

One instance of this is his case related to the murder of Ronald Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. As a result of the Ron Goldman civil case, O.J. Simpson was ordered by the court to pay the Goldman family $33.5 million in damages. Another report confirmed that, in order to urgently pay off the money, Simpson sold various assets and memorabilia to raise around $500,000.

To this day, every single penny that Simpson earns (excluding his pension) goes to the Goldman family.

History of Financial Losses

He was tested in court for his alleged connection with his wife’s death in 1994. However, he was never charged with this crime. But the court still ruled that he was financially responsible for Ronald Goldman’s murder.

Before the infamous case unfolded, O.J. Simpson net worth was estimated at around $10.8 million. He disclosed this figure during his 1992 divorce proceedings. This period marked a time when Simpson was still in high demand. However, things took a downturn from this point onward.

A huge chunk of the $10.8 million came from Simpson’s Brentwood estate. He bought that estate in 1977 for $650,000. At the time of the divorce settlement, his monthly income was $55,000, which was mainly sourced from the Hertz endorsement contract. After all legal proceedings, O.J. agreed to pay Nicole $10,000 per month in child support. He was also ordered to pay a one-time payment of $433,750. Simpson additionally gave Nicole a rental property in San Francisco.

The Goldman family accused the American football player of having his money stashed away to avoid the settlement! Another event that ruined his public image was when Simpson was embroiled in an armed robbery scandal, which resulted in him getting locked up.

Simpson is not quite as active these days as he used to be. However, most of the time, he is on Twitter, formulating his opinions about various matters, mostly related to sports.

Simpson is not quite as active these days as he used to be. However, most of the time, he is on Twitter, formulating his opinions about various matters, mostly related to sports.

