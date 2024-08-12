34 America’s Richest Women Celebrities

Women in the entertainment industry are working hard to put their names on the map and earn millions while doing so. They are working towards creating their brand and always staying on top of things, which can be seen in their bank balance, with America’s richest woman celebrity having a net worth in billions. While this is not something an average American can think of, these women have proved that it is possible if you put your heart and mind into it. So, let’s discuss America’s richest women celebrities, from Oprah being at the top of the tier to two of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters making their way to our list.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is the richest female American celebrity, with a net worth of $3 billion. The Oscar-nominated actress became a household name thanks to her hit show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired for 25 years and 29 seasons before ending in 2011. The show helped boost her image as a celebrity and helped her build her massive media and business empire.

Through the profits from her talk show, Winfrey launched her own cable channel, OWN, in 2011 and then sold most of its stakes to Warner Bros. Discovery in 2020 in return for some shares in the company. The billionaire also has her own production company, Harpo Productions, through which she co-produced films such as The Color Purple and Selma. She also had a 10% stake in WeightWatchers, which she generously donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2024.

Oprah also has several real estate properties to her name, which boosted her net worth. It is believed that the 70-year-old owns over 1,000 acres of land in the United States, including 67 acres in Montecito. She owns over a dozen properties in Hawaii alone.

Kim Kardashian

With a net worth of 1.7 billion, Kim Kardashian has made quite a name for herself in the entertainment industry and is currently working on conquering the business world. The American reality TV star has been a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians since the first season, and the show has 20 seasons to date. She was also a cast member of American Horror Story season 12. She is also a model and has been a part of various endorsements. But, most of her net worth comes from her two companies, KKW Beauty and Skims.

KKW Beauty was launched in 2017 and has been increasing Kim’s net worth since then. In June 2020, the entrepreneur sold only a 20% stake in the beauty brand for $200 million, ensuring that the company is worth $1 billion.

Moreover, in 2019, Kim collected $5 million from Venture Capital firm Imaginary Ventures so that she could launch her new venture, Skims. Skims is a shapewear line for which Kim is one of the majority owners. This brand has helped boost her net worth greatly.

Rihanna

With a net worth of $1.4 billion, Rihanna has got to be one of the richest female musicians in the world with hits such as Diamonds, Love The Way You Lie and Work to her name. She has sold over 60 million albums and over 120 million singles during her long career.

Besides a successful music career and several endorsements to her name, Rihanna is also an entrepreneur and a huge chunk of her net worth comes from her beauty business. She owns Fenty Beauty Line in partnership with LVMH and the beauty line generates a revenue of over $100 million. Rihanna is also a 30% owner of Savage X Fenty which is a lingerie line worth a billion.

Taylor Swift

Owing to her record-breaking success during her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift achieved billionaire status by the end of 2023 and has a net worth of $1.3 billion. The Grammy-winning singer’s massive net worth is mainly due to her successful songwriting, singing, and performing as she began her career at the age of 15 after being discovered by Scott Borchetta. Today, she has sold more than 200 albums worldwide and toured almost all parts of the world. Her Eras tour is the first ever tour to earn over $1 billion, becoming the highest-grossing concert tour to date. She even released a movie version of the Eras tour, which was a super hit. The movie managed to earn $261 million, and Taylor earned 50% of the earnings.

She has a cool life also a diehard fan base who is always ready to support her and buy various versions of her albums and merchandise. Moreover, Taylor also has a magnificent real estate portfolio and owns around $150 million of it. She also makes millions through her endorsements with brands such as CoverGirl, Diet Coke and AT&T.

Madonna

With a net worth of $850 million, Madonna is known as the Queen of Pop, who has managed to gross around $850 Million on the road. She has released 14 albums overall with Madame X being her latest album. Madonna also earned a great deal from her Celebration tour which recently ended in May 2024.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is not just an entertainment icon but also an entrepreneur who has managed to earn millions throughout her career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $800 million and a huge chunk of it comes from her brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena started her acting career at the young age of seven when she appeared in episodes of Barney and Friends. She then became a Disney star by initially starring in a recurring role on Hannah Montana and then having her own show, Wizards of Waverly Place, where she played the role of Alex Russo. Since then, her career has only gone uphill, with Selena starring in movies such as Another Cinderella Story and Ramona and Beezus. She is currently a part of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Besides her successful entrepreneurial and acting career, Selena has also released three studio albums which have a gold status. Selena also earns a great deal through endorsements with brands such as Puma.

Beyoncé Knowles

Beyoncé Knowles, better known as Queen Bey, has a massive net worth of $760 million. She owes most of this net worth to her music career, which started off by working in a band, Destiny’s Child (formerly called Girl’s Tyme). Destiny’s Child released seven albums, selling more than 50 million records internationally. Moreover, five of these albums even became platinum. The group then decided to part ways, and Beyoncé began her solo career, releasing one after another album and going on sold-out tours. Besides her music career, Queen Bey also gave acting a try and starred in Dreamgirls, Obsessed and Cadillac Records.

Kylie Jenner

From being a well-known reality star to becoming a successful entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner has a net worth of $710 million. She rose to fame at a young age, appearing on the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She became a role model for many, gaining millions of followers on her social media, which helped her bag several sponsorships. Additionally, she has modeled for several brands.

Kylie used a portion of her earnings from her career in the entertainment industry to launch her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015. The brand was a huge success, and Kylie launched new products often. Then, in 2020, Kylie sold 51% of her company to Coty, Inc. for $600 million. She still owns 44% of the company and is set out to achieve more in the upcoming years.

Dolly Parton

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dolly Parton has a net worth of $450 million. The 78-year-old celebrity has accumulated this wealth through her long career in the entertainment industry as a singer, songwriter, actor, musician, composer, record producer, and film producer. She has sung several hit songs, such as 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, which was even covered by Whitney Houston for The Bodyguard. She managed to release 41 albums, which became a part of the top 10 country albums list. She has also released 25 #1 singles. As a solo artist, she has sold over 100 million albums, and this number does not include the albums other artists have sold while covering her songs. She also has her very own theme park in Tennessee called Dollywood, where millions of tourists come each year to help boost her wealth. Dolly has in no way slowed down yet and continues to release more music and occasionally show up on TV.

Judy Sheindlin

Better known as Judge Judy due to her daytime court show, Judy Sheindlin has a net worth of $560 million. She is a family court judge and a well known television star who starred as Judge Judy on the CBS show of the same name from 1996 till 2021. She then moved to Amazon Freevee to star in the show Judy Justice from 2022. Additionally, she became the highest-paid TV host in the year 2018 as she sold the rights to the already aired and future episodes of Judge Judy to CBS for a whopping $100 million.

Celine Dion

Known for her melodious voice, Celine Dion is a name in the music industry that cannot be forgotten for years to come, and owing to this success, Celine Dione is one of the 20+ richest women in America. She has a net worth of $550 million and has won several awards due to her successful albums. In fact, Celine has sold more than 220 million albums worldwide and continues to be a musical sensation. However, she had to cancel her 2022 tour as she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a disease that does not allow Celine to hit high notes and sing beautifully like she is used to.

Ellen DeGeneres

There is hardly anyone in the world who doesn’t know Ellen DeGeneres. After all, she was the host of the daytime show The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she invited world famous celebrities and had a great time with them by sometimes scaring them, making them laugh or asking the weirdest questions. Her daytime show ended in May 2022 but it has managed to make her one of the richest women in America with a net worth of $450 million. Since the end of her show, the comedian has been purchasing and selling properties. One of these properties includes her house in Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara, where she currently resides with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Kathy Ireland

With a net worth of $500 million, Kathy Ireland is a model and actress turned entrepreneur with an international business which is helping her earn millions. She was on the cover of many magazines as a supermodel in the 1980s and 1990s. Kathy even appeared in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue consecutively for 13 years out of which she was on the cover of the magazine 3 times. Kathy then tried her hand at acting and starred in several movies after which she chose to become an entrepreneur and found her brand kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW). Her global brand initially just sold socks at Kmart but eventually she expanded her business and began selling clothes, jewelry and various other products which skyrocketed her net worth.

Barbra Streisand

According to Forbes, Barbra Streisand has a net worth of $460 million thanks to her music career and her Malibu compound which she bought for $20 million but its net worth today is around $100 million. The award-winning singer is the only celebrity who has had a Number 1 album consecutively in six decades. Her magical voice has helped her accumulate such a massive wealth. She even released her memoir in November 2023, My Name Barbara, which gives an insight into the singer’s life and the ups and downs she encountered in her life.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has collected quite a massive wealth by starting her acting career when she was just a teenager. Since then, she has been a part of blockbuster movies such as Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama. She has also come a long way as she does not only work in front of the camera now but also behind it. She founded the production company Hello Sunshine and has produced several TV shows and movies through it, such as Daisy Jones & the Six. Then, in August 2021, Blackstone’s equity firm Candle Media purchased a major share in Hello Sunshine for $900 million leaving Reese with only 18% stakes in the new firm. According to Forbes, Reese Witherspoon’s current net worth is a whooping $400 million and she has her career in the entertainment industry to thank for it.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an A-list celebrity with a career in Hollywood for more than 25 years and a net worth of $400 million. Lopez began her career in the 90s by acting in TV shows and movies that were not huge hits. She finally got her name on the map by acting in the biopic Selena, based on the late singer her friend murdered. She then continued to appear in commercially successful movies such as Anaconda, The Wedding Planner, and Monster In Law. In 1999, Jennifer Lopez showed the world how talented she is by releasing her debut album, On the 6. Since then, she has come a long way, released several albums, and even became a judge on American Idol.

Aside from her acting and music career, Lopez is also a successful entrepreneur. She released her clothing line, JLO, in 2003. In the same year, she released her very own perfume, Glow by J.Lo. She has also partnered with Jimmy Fallon to release a New York Times best-seller children’s book, Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure.

Cindy Crawford

From being a supermodel to opening her own business, Cindy Crawford is a force to reckon with. She and her husband, Rande Gerber, have a combined net worth of $400 million. The couple has been going strong since 1998 and shares two daughters.

Cindy Crawford has been a supermodel for as long as we can remember. In fact, she was one of the five original supermodels who appeared on the covers of several magazines. The supermodel was everywhere in the 80s and 90s, wowing everyone with her great looks. Over the years, Cindy also appeared in music videos for artists such as Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi and also hosted MTV’s House of Style for a few years, from 1989 to 1995. Today, she often models for her Meaningful Beauty Line and Cindy Crawford Home.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is another phenomenal singer who has made it to our list of America’s richest women celebrities with a net worth of $350 million. Her net worth took a great boost in 2023 when she made a $225 million deal with Litmus Music selling her song catalog to the company. Moreover, she started her career in 2001 and went with the name Katy Hudson at the time but her big break came in 2008 when she released her album One of the Boys. Her single I Kissed a Girl from the album was a huge hit and played in every other house. Since then, she has proved herself to be a pop icon and stayed relevant throughout the years by coming up with new themes for her music. The 39 year old can be currently seen on screens as one of the judges for American Idol earning 25 million a year through it. She also has an amazing real estate portfolio to her name owning various properties.

Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian supermodel who set the benchmark for other models in Brazil and won hearts with her gorgeous looks, patient attitude and professional behavior just had to be a part of our list. After all, Gisele Bündchen has a net worth of $400 million which is almost twice the amount of her ex husband, Tom Brady. The supermodel worked with various world renowned designers. She was also one of the faces you would often see on the runway for Victoria’s Secret. She even became an entrepreneur launching her own line of flip flops. She also has several properties in different countries.

Jennifer Aniston

With a net worth of $320 million, Jennifer Aniston has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. She started out as a television actress starring in the world famous sitcom, Friends as one of the pivotal characters, Rachel Green. She became a household name through this sitcom which aired for a decade, from 1994 to 2004. Since then, she has shifted to acting in movies starring in many such as Along Came Polly, We’re the Millers and Office Christmas Party. It is estimated that she earns around $20+ million every year thanks to her acting career and several endorsements.

Serena Williams

With a net worth of $300 million Serena Williams is one of America’s richest women celebrities and managed to earn around $95 million in the form of prize money by winning tennis tournaments. This is the most amount of money any female athlete has ever earned in the form of prize money. However, the tennis player has now retired from her tennis career and has decided to put down her racket so that she can focus more on her family. Moreover, the tennis ace continues to increase her wealth through brand endorsements and her other projects such as her TV and film production company and her investing firm, Serena Ventures.

Julia Roberts

As one of the highest paid celebrities in the world, Julia Roberts has accumulated a net worth of $250 million. She is an exceptional actress who has starred in several movies such as Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman and Notting Hill. In addition to this, she is the brand ambassador for Lancôme Paris. She also earns millions through ad campaigns and other brand endorsements.

Michelle Pfeiffer

With an impressive real estate collection and an excellent acting career, Michelle Pfeiffer has a net worth of $250 million. She has starred in movies such as Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons, Love Field, and Batman Returns. She has also been nominated for the Oscars thrice for her extraordinary screen skills.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a net worth of $250 million. Her path to stardom began when she joined Saturday Night Live in 1982 as a comedian. She was a cast member of the show until 1985. She then starred as Elaine Benes in the sitcom Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998. She was also a part of Veep from 2012 to 2019 which aired on HBO. This was also the show that helped Julia win many Emmy awards. Today, Julia is a renowned actress who usually asks for $500,000 per episode now and hopefully, the actress’s net worth will only increase in the upcoming years.

Nicole Kidman

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole Kidman has a net worth of $250 million. The 56 year old actress has managed to earn this amount through her extensive acting career and several brand endorsements. In fact, she managed to earn $22 million in only a year between September 2019 and September 2020. Nicole also has several properties to her name along with her husband, Keith Urban. The couple owns properties in different parts of the world including Australia, New York, and Beverly Hills. All of this has helped boost her net worth and made her the millionaire she is today.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel has a combined net worth of $250 million with her husband Justin Timberlake. She is a well-known actress, model, and singer. She has also worked as a producer for the series, The Sinner.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is a renowned actress with a net worth of $250 million. She began her career at an early age and landed her first well recognised role in Demolition Man in 1993. She then starred opposite Keanu Reeves in Speed which dramatically boosted her career. She then went on to star in several movies such as While You Were Sleeping, Miss Congeniality, The Net and The Proposal. Sandra also lended her voice for the villain in Minions which eventually became her highest grossing movie till today. She has also worked as producer for the ABC show, George Lopez. Overall, the Oscar winning actress has had a full career and is taking on very limited projects these days so that she can focus on her family. She also has over 20 properties in the US to her name which overall round up to around $80 million.

Shonda Rhimes

With a net worth of around $250 million Shonda Rhimes is one of America’s richest women celebrities. She alone has brought in over $2 billion to Disney through hits such as Grey’s Anatomy. She has also earned several millions through Netflix by starring in Bridgerton and its spin off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She is a phenomenal actress and is well aware of it.

The Hollywood celebrity has a dreamy real estate collection which consists of an apartment in New York City which takes guests to a royal period romance series and a mansion in Westport, Connecticut, which she bought from Melissa and Doug Bernstein, the founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company.

Gwyneth Paltrow

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gwyneth Paltrow has a net worth of $200 million which she has accumulated mainly through her acting career and brand Goop. Gwyneth began her acting career at a young age and initially appeared onstage for Williamstown Theatre Festival. She then began appearing in movies, taking on supporting roles. Later, Gwyneth began getting better roles and starred in movies such as Moonlight and Valentino, Great Expectations, and Emma. She finally got the recognition she deserved when she starred as Viola in Shakespeare in Love. This role helped her win an Oscar for Best Actress.

She is also the founder of Goop, a brand that mostly focuses on lifestyle. She has also worked as a writer and written several cookbooks. Today, the 51-year-old actress is a 30% owner of Goop, and the company continues to earn millions in revenue.

Demi Moore

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demi Moore has a net worth of $200 million. She has been one of the well -recognized actresses of Hollywood since the 1990s. She started off her career in the 1980s by playing minor roles in films. In 1990, she bagged her first big role in the movie Ghost. She then went on to star in more and more movies such as Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, Striptease and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, becoming known in the entertainment world as someone who is willing to take on bold and controversial roles. Aside from her acting career, she has also worked as a model and producer. Her net worth got a huge boost when she separated from her husband, Bruce Willis, as she received $90 million in her divorce settlement.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades and it has helped her accumulate a $200 million net worth. She has worked in movies such as Fools Rush In, Wild Wild West and Eternals. She is also married to Francois Henri Pinault, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of $7 billion.

Jane Fonda

Currently wowing everyone in Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda is an award winning actress with a whooping net worth of $200 million. Aside from a successful acting career, she is also an activist and former model. She was married to media tycoon Ted Turner for a decade before the couple split in 2001 with Jane Fonda getting a divorce settlement of $1 million.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has a combined net worth of $200 million with her husband, Mathew Broderick. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time acting in Broadway Productions such as Annie and How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, in several movies such as Footloose and Hocus Pocus and the famous HBO show Sex and the City which put her on the map. She was a part of the HBO series for 6 seasons and 94 episodes and then even appeared in the 10 episode show And Just Like That… playing the same role of Carrie Bradshaw. She was also part of the two movies associated with the series winning several awards for her role as the infamous Carrie Bradshaw. In addition to this, she has also launched her very own footwear line called SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jessica Alba

According to Celebrity Net Worth Jessica Alba has a net worth of $100 million. She is a popular actress starring in movies such as Fantastic Four, Sin City and Valentine’s Day. She is also the co-founder of The Honest Company, a company whose core focus is making eco-friendly products for household purposes and babies.