Reese Witherspoon Eating Snow Video Goes Viral and Sparks Huge Controversy

Reese Witherspoon eating snow in a viral video stirred varied responses from fans. The Oscar-winning actress playfully showcased herself enjoying snow from her home’s surroundings in a recent TikTok. Despite finding it amusing, Witherspoon encountered online criticism from some fans. Worried followers expressed their concerns in the comments, prompting the actress to address the situation in another video. Find out more about Witherspoon’s reaction below!

Reese Witherspoon Eating Snow

On January 19, the star of “Legally Blonde” whipped up a frosty creation using freshly fallen snow from her car. She scooped up the snow using two mugs and sprinkled in chocolate syrups and salted caramel syrups before pouring it into cold brew coffee. She dubbed her concoction (the frosty snack) a “Salted Snowy Cappuccino” or a “Snow Salt Chococinno.”

However, shortly after sharing her snow-inspired treat, she faced severe backlash. The global audience was not thrilled about Witherspoon munching on snow, branding it as a somewhat controversial practice. Fans flooded the comments with expressions of horror, warning that eating snow could lead to serious illness.

“No no no.. snow is not made to eat..” one user commented. “U can get seriously sick.”

Reese Witherspoon Explains Her Motive

In a subsequent follow-up video on TikTok, the Academy Award winner aimed to prove that she was mindful about safely consuming fresh snow.

“There’s so many people on here saying snow is dirty, so we went and took snow from the backyard, and we microwaved it, and it’s clear,” shared Reese. “Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?”

She then posted another TikTok defending her frosty treat: “OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here. I don’t know! Also, I want to say something. It was delicious,” she shared laughingly. “It was so good.”

The star of Big Little Lies, residing in her hometown of Nashville, elaborated, suggesting that her snowy indulgence might be a matter for different generations.

“OK, talking about the snow not being filtered,” the famous movie star said in another video shared on January 20. “I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water.”

She further said, “We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap, and then sometimes, like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up.”

Moreover, the 47-year-old star added, “Maybe that’s why I’m like this. So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that.”

She faced much criticism; however, many fans supported Reese Witherspoon eating snow.

One fan commented, “Only thing we were taught is don’t eat the yellow snow. That’s it!”

While we do not know whether it is right to eat snow, we would love your thoughts on eating it! Let us know if eating raw snow is safe in the comments below.

