Eva Mendes Praises Ryan Gosling After He Is Shamed for His ‘Barbie’ Role

Eva Mendes praises Ryan Gosling, her forever beau, who recently secured an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in the hit movie “Barbie.” She took to Instagram to share her joy and criticize those who doubted his acting skills and kenergy.

Mendes, who has been with the 43-year-old actor since 2011 and is a mom to their two kids, could not be prouder of his nomination for best actor in a supporting role in a successful film. Find out more about what Mendes had to say as the proud Barbie of this Ken.

Eva Mendes Praises Ryan Gosling on Instagram

Eva Mendes shared a post on her Instagram, saying, “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it.”

The 49-year-old “Hitch” star further added, “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

Eva Mendes applauds Ryan Gosling sweetly at the end of the post, saying, “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie,” with a heart emoji.

In addition, co-star America Ferrera also expressed her admiration for Gosling, adding more praise in the comments section of his partner’s post.

She said, “He is brilliant as Ken! Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!!”

Ferrera also gave him a shoutout for delivering “a class act” that is “insanely deserving and talented.”

Next to her caption, Mendes shared a series of snapshots from a June 2022 Rolling Stone article. The headline, “Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie,’” was in the spotlight.

The article was published after the first-look pictures from the movie featuring Gosling’s bleach-blond hair and denim getup went public. The article’s writer, Tomás Mier, did not hold back, describing his take on Ken as “full camp, full cringe,” even foreseeing a potential “nightmare.”

Mier wondered how Mattel would respond and made a funny comment comparing Gosling to a “creepy, older West Hollywood man who still thinks they’re in their 20s.” However, skepticism was not exclusive to Mier; the images went viral, prompting Gosling to address the topic on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “I was surprised by how, you know, some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken as if they ever thought about Ken for a second before this. They never played with Ken!”

Surprisingly, people changed their minds when the movie came out. Gosling earned applause for his comedic flair, dedication to the role, and a memorable rendition of “I’m Just Ken.”

Ryan Gosling’s Barbie Oscar Nomination

Ryan Gosling recently got his third Oscar nod. This time, he is up against Sterling K. Brown from “American Fiction,” Mark Ruffalo from “Poor Things,” Robert Downey Jr. from “Oppenheimer,” and Robert De Niro from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Gosling shared his thoughts on the recognition in a statement picked up by NBC News. While grateful for the nomination, he did not shy away from expressing his disappointment about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missing out on the best actress and director categories.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” said Gosling.

He also added, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

Gosling concluded by saying, “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

“Barbie” has secured nominations in eight categories in total, with Margot Robbie receiving a nod for Best Picture as one of the film’s producers. Additionally, Greta Gerwig has been recognized in the adapted screenplay category.

