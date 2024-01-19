Sara Ramirez Allegedly Fired from ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3: Criticism Surrounds Che Diaz’s On-Screen Presence

Sara Ramirez has been axed from “And Just Like That,” leaving fans and entertainment industry insiders speculating about the reasons behind this unexpected departure. The famous “Grey’s Anatomy” actor hints that her pro-Palestinian stance and care for Palestinian lives are the reasons behind her dismissal. At the same time, sources have revealed otherwise. Find out more about the Sara Ramirez controversy and why she departed from “And Just Like That.”

Sara Ramirez Allegedly Fired from ‘And Just Like That’

The famous actor, aged 48, who uses they/them pronouns, implied on Instagram this Tuesday that they were getting let go from the Max series. They hinted that it might be due to their support for Palestine since the artist participated in pro-Palestinian marches.

They said, “Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

They further added that the directors and agents favor “their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide,” while “they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.’

“While they award ‘lgbtq orgs’, they are silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives.”

Ramirez joined a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn, waving a transgender flag, and participated in the January 13 march for Gaza in Washington, DC.

What Did The Daily Mail’s Sources Reveal?

A source close to “And Just Like That” informed the Daily Mail that the lack of creativity in the character “Che” persuaded series creators to remove Ramirez since the previous season. Che, a comedian and podcast host, had a storyline involving Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) that contributed to the breakup of her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). The characters Che and Miranda later parted ways in Season 2 of the Max series.

According to the source’s reason for allegedly terminating Sara Ramirez, “Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease-fire. Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season. After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying.”

Che is identified as a “queer nonbinary Mexican Irish diva,” yet some series fans found the modern TV character a bit annoying. She was called the worst character on the show, which reunited Miranda with Charlotte York and Carrie Bradshaw, played by Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively.

Moreover, the insider also referenced Ramirez’s stint on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” where she portrayed Dr. Callie Torres for a decade, departing in 2016 to enjoy a break. According to the source, the plotline of a struggling comedian was not well received, and Sara was aware of it. The source emphasized that Sara should acknowledge that “And Just Like That…” is different from “Grey’s Anatomy,” and her character did not play a crucial role in the S*x and the City spin-off series narrative.

“The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it. Her character was not a pivotal part of the storyline,” said the source.

Cynthia Nixon: A Pro-Palestinian

The source emphasized Cynthia’s vocal support for Palestine and her openness about being a lesbian.

“Cynthia has been incredibly vocal about her support for Palestine and for her being an open lesbian,” said the source.

Nixon, aged 57, is also candid about supporting pro-Palestinian causes. She even took part in a hunger strike in late November. However, there is no intention to write her off from “And Just Like That.”

Ramirez’s Interview with Vanity Fair

Ramirez felt differently and commented on the criticism of her divisive character, Che, saying, “I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say. I am a human being, an artist, an actor. And we are living in a world that has become increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to free themselves from the gender binary, or disrupt the mainstream.”

