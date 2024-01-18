Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Detained at Munich Airport for 3 Hours Over Unregistered Luxury Watch

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood legend and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at the German airport, and the incident caused the former politician to be held at the airport for three hours. Explore the details behind Arnold Schwarzenegger’s unexpected detainment below.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Detained

The famous movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich Airport after an alleged failure to declare a luxury watch intended for a climate charity auction. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. An inquiry into a criminal tax proceeding was initiated because a valuable watch was an import item and should have been registered.

As per EU regulations, individuals carrying “cash or certain valuable items” exceeding €10,000 (£8,580) must declare them.

In the end, The Terminator actor, also known for his climate change advocacy, managed to settle the tax issue only by navigating through challenges.

Resolving the issues, Schwarzenegger faced issues with the credit card machine; it turned out the closest bank was shut, and the ATM withdrawal limit was insufficient. According to an insider, this forced the 76-year-old to wait for a replacement card machine brought in by customs officials.

After Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained, a Munich leading customs spokesperson told Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, “If the goods remain in the EU, you have to declare them through customs. This applies to everyone, whether their name is Schwarzenegger or Müller, Meier, Huber.”

The actor’s spokesperson told the German tabloid Bild that the airport episode was “a total comedy full of errors, but which would make a very funny police film.” The Bild report emphasized that Schwarzenegger stayed calm during the incident. A picture in the publication shows Schwarzenegger smiling and posing with a watch box. There is also a note that says, “For Austria.”

Surprisingly, CBS News, the BBC’s US collaborator, learned from an insider that Schwarzenegger was not requested to complete a declaration form.

The €50,000 Auction Watch

As per local reports, the timepiece was specially crafted for the iconic Terminator actor by luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, renowned for creating watches that can command prices in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range.

The plan was for this distinctive watch to go up for auction at a charity dinner supporting The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in Kitzbuhel, Austria, later on the same Thursday. A press release for the event, scheduled at the prestigious Stanglwirt Hotel, mentioned that various items, including “artworks, signed exhibits, and experiences from the worlds of sports and film,” would be available for sale.

As per information disclosed by Bild, the auction listing emphasized the exclusivity of the watch, noting that only 20 of them exist. The watch also has “an image of Arnold in his iconic pose with the words ‘Arnold Classic.” The opening bid for this unique item was set at €50,000.

Moreover, the spokesperson for Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative also released a statement about the incident, saying, “We hope that Germany invests as much energy in reorganizing its economy and making it more environmentally friendly as it does in levying customs duties on people’s property.”

