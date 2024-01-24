Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ Once a Week Through the U.S. Election 2024

Jon Stewart, comedian and writer who ran “The Daily Show” for 16 years on Comedy Central, is set to mark his return as an executive producer and part-time host to cover the 2024 United States presidential election.

After nearly a decade, Trevor Noah’s predecessor has agreed to take up hosting responsibility for the show on Mondays every week starting February 12, 2024, as announced by Paramount Global. Apart from Stewart’s lead, a rotating lineup of correspondents, including Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, and Ronny Chieng, will helm the hosting of the Emmy-winning satirical program.

On Wednesday, Stewart playfully mentioned on X that he was pursuing a new adventure, referencing the collegiate sports transfer system.

Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!

5’7” ish

165

14.8 second 40#Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 24, 2024

The 2024 election cycle featuring Joe Biden and Donald Trump will provide Stewart with sufficient material to work since he, a staunch critic of Trump, will unequivocally use the platform to be eloquent in ruffling the former president’s feathers.

Jon Stewart’s political cognizance disguised in satire also helped viewers outside America understand the political landscape of the United States. The show became the pioneer in setting the format for other comedy programs, assuring that a comedy show can insightfully comprise comedy and information.

He is an expert in takedowns of political hypocrisy and has been critical of mindless partisanship. Now, his commentary will open up the different sides of the stories, filling people with enough knowledge that may assist them in electing the right candidate for the country.

Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, articulated his thoughts, asserting, “Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season.”

Eulogizing Jon Stewart’s political sagacity, he further averred, “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart hosted the acclaimed satirical show from 1999 to 2015 as a permanent host. His long tenure took the show to the pinnacle of success, making it a cultural behemoth as frequent viral segments and interview snippets garnered substantial viewership alone. The show’s viewership would sustain around 2.1 million views on average, which fell to almost 1.3 million views in the wake of Stewart’s exit.

During the reign of Stewart, the show paved paths of success for comedians, namely Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah. “The Daily Show” also secured 23 Primetime Emmys and three Peabody Awards under Stewart as host.

After leaving “The Daily Show” and handing it over to Trevor Noah, Stewart explored other career opportunities. He started a social commentary talk show named “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple’s streaming service. However, the creative differences led to the show’s conclusion after two seasons in 2023. He has also been dedicating time on Capitol Hill to rebuking Congress regarding the 9/11 victims’ fund.

Not long ago, Trevor Noah, a South African comedian, took charge of “The Daily Show” after Stewart’s departure and hosted it from 2015 to 2023. However, Noah left the show and dedicated it to “Black Women” with a special shoutout. Since 2022, “The Daily Show” has been searching for a host, and a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts, including Charlamagne tha God, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and Michelle Wolf, has been taking their part to fill the void, which now Jon Stewart, not wholly but partly, will fill with his craft and brilliance.

