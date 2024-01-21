What is Ariana Grande Net Worth?

Many are curious to know Ariana Grande net worth, as her music career is thriving. The accolades are attributed not just to her musical endeavors but also to her involvement in other ventures. Grande began her journey with a musical career with the 2008 Broadway musical 13. However, her career flourished after she landed the gig playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010–2013) and Sam & Cat (2013–2014). From here on, everything that Grande was involved in was a huge hit. So, it is natural for people to think about Ariana Grande net worth. Well, let’s dive right into it.

Ariana Grande Net Worth

Ariana Grande net worth is estimated to be around $240 million. This figure is based on all her endorsements and business ventures, along with her musical and acting careers.

The ‘Positions’ singer regularly makes headlines and is one of the most in-demand celebrity figures in the entertainment industry. Her consistent involvement in new projects has also significantly increased her net worth.

Ariana Grande Net Worth Over the Years

Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” began a new era for Ariana Grande. Being cast as the show’s main character was a turning point in her career. The show aired in 2010. As per the 2010 Nickelodeon press release, it earned 3.5 million total viewers. Grande did not just earn a big paycheck; her fan following also grew exponentially.

The actress was making $9000 per episode in the first season alone. As she was also writing songs for the show, Grande received an additional paycheck of $7.5K. While Victorious was still airing, Grande was also involved in other projects. “Winx Club,” “Snowflake, the White Gorilla,” and a music video with Greyson Chance are some of her most prominent projects.

NBC’s The Voice, a singing competition, also increased her net worth. Ariana was a coach in season 21, which marked a different era for her. The singer made approximately $25 million from the show!

Her acting and musical careers have experienced consistent success without facing any downturns. In fact, her successful concerts also help her amass a significant amount.

Ariana’s 2017 Dangerous Woman tour spanned five continents; it made $71 million in just seven months. And remember the merchandise, which was a consistent money-maker for the pop star.

Her 2015’s Honeymoon tour made $40 million. The Sweetener World Tour earned her a massive amount of $106.9 million in the U.S. alone and $243.5 million worldwide.

Adiitionally, when Grande is not out on tours or working on music albums, she is working hard on chart-topping singles. Solo melodies such as “Thank U, Next” and “Side to Side” became one of the most successful songs for the singer.

Furthermore, endorsement deals have also helped her grow her net worth. She has worked with brands like Coach, Starbucks, T-Mobile, MAC, and Reebok. Plus, she was also the face of the Givenchy campaign.

As if the star had not explored all industries, Grande decided to test the waters in the beauty industry as well. Grande introduced her perfume line in 2017 after Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. Initially, the line only had a few fragrances, but now the number has grown.

The star is still young and quite in demand. Hence, Ariana Grande has much more lined up for her in the future! Well, that was everything that you needed to know about Ariana Grande net worth. Stay tuned for more such updates!

