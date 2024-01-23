What is Kayla Nicole Net Worth?

Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, is trending on the internet. However, besides being Kelce’s former partner, Kayla is a successful businesswoman, social media influencer, and philanthropist. In this article, we have compiled everything that you need to know about Kayla Nicole net worth.

Kayla Nicole Net Worth 2023

Kayla Nicole net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

After graduation, Kayla started receiving offers for hosting gigs at sports media outlets, including ESPN and Barstool Sports. For the most part, Kayla earned recognition from the NBA and was on the sidelines for NFL coverage. However, she seamlessly transitioned into an influencer as well.

Kayla later joined the entertainment industry and interviewed big stars. The famous actors she interviewed include Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler for Global Grind during their 2017 press tour for The House. Moreover, she also had the privilege of interviewing Sterling K. Brown during his 2019 press tour for Angry Bird 2.

Kayla Nicole Net Worth Over the Years

Other than the careers mentioned above, Kayla Nicole has earned substantial money from her modeling career and as an ambassador for several fashion brands, such as Revolve, Crocs, and Savage X Fenty.

Her Instagram page is full of her posts posing in the gym and promoting healthy workouts along with mental health awareness. She also runs a fitness brand named Strong is Sexy.

In October 2023, she openly discussed her decision to relaunch her fitness brand, Tribe Therepe. This consists of workout routines that are based on ‘feel good fitness.’

Kayla has incorporated workouts that had previously helped her in therapy. Through these small tips for her followers, she wants to promote awareness around mental health and its connection with one’s physical health.

Kayla does not shy away from sharing her private life. She openly talked about her breakup, which left her in great sadness. Due to her grief, Kayla lost a lot of weight. People complimented her in return, but she did not feel happy about the weight loss. In fact, she felt miserable that her health was deteriorating. And this is precisely what Kayla is trying not to promote and glorify. At this challenging stage of her life, she went to therapy and realized the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.

Well, that was everything that you needed to know about Kayla Nicole net worth. If more information surfaces, we will update this site immediately. So, remember to bookmark this page.

