Killing Eve Season 4 Release Date and Schedule Announced

Killing Eve Season 4, the final season of Killing Eve has recently premiered on 27th Feb on both BBC America and AMC+. In the final season Killing Eve Season 4, both Villanelle and Eve Polastri are back to entertain the viewers. This spy thriller has won awards and is one of the most-loved thriller series. In total, Killing Eve has enjoyed 42 wins and 151 nominations in total. Currently, the top-rated episode of the series is episode 8 of Season 2 named “You’re Mine.”. The anticipation of Killing Eve was high and all the episodes released till now have not disappointed the fans at all. The second episode of Killing Eve had an IMDB rating of 8.9.

Killing Eve made its debut in 2018 and it was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Comer in her role as a psychopathic Russian Killer won an Emmy and Sandra Oh for her role as Eve won awards like Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice.

Killing Eve Season 4 was released on 27th February 2022. The first two episodes of the series were aired together. The same was confirmed last year in December by BBC with no fixed date. Killing Eve will be airing on BBC America and AMC+. According to reports, after its premiere, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis and it is predicted that Killing Eve Season 4 will consist of eight episodes, just like its previous seasons. It is not confirmed when the final season of Killing Eve will be aired. However, it is projected that the final episode will air on 10th April.

Cast

The cast of Killing Eve Season 4 will include Jodi Comer as Villanelle, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens. Other casts of the series include Stella Corradi, Anu Menon and Sarah Simmonds.

Where To Stream Killing Eve Season 4?

There are multiple platforms available where it is possible to watch Killing Eve. Streaming services where Killing Eve last season will be available are DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. In addition to that, the subscribers of Amazon Prime Video have the option of watching ​​by adding the AMC+ channel.

Plot

The trailer of Killing Eve Season 4 gave the viewers a picture of what they can expect from it. A twisted romance is in store for the audience of Villanelle and Eve. It is still a mystery whether Villaneele will be changing her ways or things will take another turn where Eve will be joining her life of assassinations. Also, Season 4 will be filled with plenty of murders and violence for sure. It is visible from the very first sentence spoken by Villanelle in the trailer where she confesses that she ended up killing two people last night even when she tried not to kill them. Then, Eve is shown confessing to shooting someone in her hand. In short, Killing Eve will be featuring plenty of violence for sure.

Season 4 belongs to the action, adventure, drama and thriller genre. According to reports, Killing Eve Season 4 will be the last season of the series and there won’t be the fifth episode. The first episode of Killing Eve is titled “Just Dunk Me” and it has an IMDB rating of 7.4. The second episode of the fourth season is titled, “Don’t Get Eaten” and the third episode that will air on 13th March 2022 is titled “A Rainbow in Beige Boots”.