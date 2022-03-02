‘Bullet Train’ trailer released featuring Brad Pitt Fighting Against Bad Bunny and more

The trailer of Bullet Train trailer released has been released by Sony Pictures. Bullet Train’ trailer released indicated that it will be an action thriller film and Brad Pitt will be a part of the movie. Bullet train is directed by David Leitch. The screenplay of the movies was written by Zak Olkewicz. The movie is based on Maria Beetle, a Japanese novel by Isaka Kotaro. The movie is produced by Kelly McCormick and Leitch through their company named 87thNorth along with Kat Samick and Antonie Fuqua.

The trailer released indicated that the movie will hit the theatres across the globe on 15th July, 2022 on Frida The trailer indicates the first look of Brad Pitt as a hitman character.

Bullet Train: Casts

According to Bullet Train’ trailer released, the cast of the movie will include Brad Pitt, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brain Tyree Henry, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman and Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train: Plot

The plot of Bullet Train revolves around the character of Brad Pitt who plays the role of a hitman who takes his first assignment after a long interval. According to Bullet Train’ trailer released recently, he needs to board a Tokyo train in order to retrieve a mysterious silver case. However, in his search for the mysterious silver case, he realizes that he is not the only one who is looking for the case. Actually, Brad Pitt will be fighting against many other highly-skilled assassins to lay his hand on the mysterious silver case. A few of the professional killers of the movies are Prince played by Joey King, Tangerine played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the role of Lemon is played by Brian Tyree Henry and in addition to that, the role of Hornet will be played by Zazie Beetz.

Bullet Train: Trailer

Bullet Train’ trailer released video shows fast-paced and intense action scenes with is set to Stayin’ Alive and also, the viewers could see the stylish aesthetic of the movie, for which Leitch is known for. In the trailer released, the viewers could see a large number of killers who are trying to complete their mission which results in brutal fights amongst them in a train compartment. One would be able to see a wide number of popular casts in Bullet Train.

Check Official Trailer:

In Bullet Train’ trailer released, the viewers could see Bad Bunny in a completely new avatar. This comedy film is a beautiful collaboration by different artists from around the world. David Leitch who is directing this movie has previously directed movies like Deadpool 2 and John Wick. Bullet Train’ trailer indicates the movie will be completely star-studded. Also, in trailer released one could enjoy the theme music which is considered to be top tier. The theme of the music of the movie goes perfectly well with the mood of the movie which is indicated in the trailer. On basis of Bullet Train’ trailer released, it looks like the movie will be about the survival of the fittest and who will make it to the end and the same is indicated by all the people who are cashing around the Ladybug.

Bullet Train’ trailer was released on an early note and the movie is supposed to hit the theatre on 15th July 2022. Therefore, fans will be able to enjoy a lot of promotional stuff in between the trailer release of the movie and the final release of the movie. Currently, Bullet Train’ trailer managed to garner a huge amount of positive responses and the viewers are looking forward to the movie with anticipation.